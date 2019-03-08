Praise for 'unbelievable boys' as Potters Bar clinch safety

A 3-1 defeat away to Enfield Town could not dampen the spirits of joint managers Lee O’Leary and Scott Cousins as they guided Potters Bar Town to safety in their first season in the Bostik Premier Division.

Their future had been secured on Saturday with a 2-2 draw at home to Corinthian Casuals and the pair, who took over the reins of the Pakex Stadium side in October, were delighted for their players rather than themselves.

O'Leary said: “One point, goal difference, it wouldn't have mattered. We would have taken safety all season.

“It was good to get points on the board early as we knew there were tougher games coming.

“We went through some sticky patches but in the last four or five games the boys have been unbelievable.

“That's all you can ask really, to stay in the league and push on next season.”

Cousins was in agreement, adding: “It's like the old saying, Rome wasn't built in a day.

“There are teams below us that are still fighting for survival that are established Isthmian clubs.

“They've played hundreds of games at this level so to already be safe in our first season at step three is commendable.

“A lot of the players that were here when Lee and I took over could have jumped ship.

“But half of them got this club promoted last year and they've stuck around and seen it through to make sure the club stayed up.

“They deserve all the plaudits, all the credit. They've been magnificent for us.”

The game at Donkey Lane saw them ship two goals in the opening 14 minutes as they struggled with the formation.

But once that was changed the Scholars should have had more than just a Josh Hutchinson goal to show for their efforts.

Cousins said: “The reason we went to the back three was that Andy Lomas has been playing with shin splints for the last three or four weeks.

“That's admirable. He's put his body on the line but now we're safe, there's no need to put himself through that pain any more.

“We held our hands up and half-time and said we probably got the shape wrong.

“We've been on a good run and managed to pull ourselves clear and we're on the floor numbers wise.

“We only had one fit sub so we cannot have a go at the players.”