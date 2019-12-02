Defensive mix-ups and lack of chances add to disappointing home defeat for Potters Bar Town

Lee OLearys Potters Bar Town struggled to create chances in the defeat to Bowers & Pitsea.

Two sloppy defensive moments condemned Potters Bar Town to a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to struggling Bowers & Pitsea.

The visitors to the Pakex Stadium had started the day down in 18th, just one point above the Isthmian League Premier Division relegation zone, but two goals from Bradley Warner gave them three very valuable points.

For the Scholars though this was a hugely frustrating afternoon that saw them fail to create many meaningful chances.

George Craddock did have an early shot that went straight into the Pitsea goalkeeper's midriff but the majority of the opening exchanges were played in the Bar half.

A mix-up from a long throw into the box allowed Warner a chance to volley Pitsea in front but debutant goalkeeper Arthur Janata was equal to it.

Moments later Warner got in down the left-hand side of the pitch and pulled the ball back to James Thomas in acres of space for the shot.

Janata stopped it but only after a heartstopping moment when the ball appeared to go through his legs.

The lead wasn't long in coming though. A flick in the middle of the pitch gave Max Cornhill a free shot on goal. That was parried by Janata but only as far as Warner who converted from close range.

Brad Sach tried to get Bar back on level terms before half-time but his effort was saved by the diving Callum Chafer and Bowers were also forced into a change when captain Kenzer Lee went off.

It had been an underwhelming first half for the home fans to endure but they had a wonderful chance to equalise eight minutes into the second period.

Sach got his head on the ball to play in strike partner Josh Hutchinson but the Scholars' top-scorer could only hit his shot straight at the keeper.

And they were made to pay for the miss when Bowers doubled their lead a minute later. Warner was given two bites of the cherry after a cross into the box found him in plenty of space, making no mistake with the second of them.

And that proved to be that. The remainder of the game was fairly cagey with Potters Bar unable to find any way to break the away side down.

They will want a much better performance on Tuesday when they host Brightlingsea Regent.