Potters Bar Town stung by late goal heartache again despite valuable point against Folkestone Invicta

PUBLISHED: 12:10 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 01 April 2019

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar Town scored the second goal against Folkestone Invicta. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Bradley Sach of Potters Bar Town scored the second goal against Folkestone Invicta. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was a valuable point in Potters Bar Town’s determined fight to avoid relegation from the Bostik Premier Division but two late goals in the 2-2 home draw at Folkestone Invicta left a sickening feeling in the stomach.

The same fate befell the Scholars in the first match between the two sides.

On that occasion back in November Bar had returned pointless, having been on course for a draw until strikes from Phil Starkey and Ian Draycott in the 89th and 90th minutes saw Invicta snatch the three points.

This time it was goals after 87 and 88 minutes courtesy of Ira Jackson and Adam Yussuf that did the damage after the hosts had looked good value for victory.

Town had taken the lead in the first period with Nana Kyei, signed on loan from National League Barnet on Thursday, non-league’s transfer deadline day, getting it.

It was a goal mired in controversy as Kyei’s corner swung in under the crossbar with goalkeeper Tim Roberts adjudged by the linesman to have taken it over the line.

The decision simply inflamed the ire of the visitors who already felt hard done to having seen a good penalty appeal stopped by an offside flag.

A fine finish from Brad Sach on 80 minutes looked to have sealed the victory for The Scholars but with the Bar Army already limbering up for the celebration the excitement was dampened with the two Folkestone goals in the space of 60 seconds.

The first came was slammed home by Jackson from a free-kick and before the scorer could be announced, Yussuf broke clear and beat Nik Tzanev in the Scholars goal.

The result leaves Bar in 18th place but now five points clear of the bottom three with just five games left.

Next up is a trip to second-bottom Harlow Town on Saturday.

