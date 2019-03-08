FA Trophy trip for Scholars as unbeaten league run ends

Potters Bar Town will turn their attention to the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday, having seen their seven-game unbeaten run in the Isthmian League Premier Division come to an end last weekend.

The Scholars are set to travel to Cinderford Town or Merthyr Town - who were due to meet in a replay this week - after falling to a 3-1 defeat at Hornchurch.

They got off to a fine start in Essex as Josh Hutchinson opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

But the hosts hit back through Charlie Stimson and, despite a string of fine saves from R'Avan Constable, Bar saw Marvin Morgan and Dan Uchechi add further goals to secure the points for Urchins.

George Craddock forced Joe Wright into action with only two minutes gone and Bar took the lead on 17 minutes thanks to Hutchinson.

Stimson fired past Constable just eight minutes later, when Bar failed to clear a Matt Johnson cross, and then hit the crossbar soon after, with Morgan's effort tipped over.

Constable denied Mickey Parcell with another fingertip save after Morgan and Stimson had combined, then kept out Jordan Clark with an excellent block, before also denying George Saunders before the interval.

Constable came to the rescue early in the second half, thwarting Saunders and Parcell, but was eventually beaten for a second time on 64 minutes.

Stimson and Saunders linked up on the right flank, before the ball found Morgan to round Constable and slot home.

Bar had a good chance to hit back moments later when Hutchinson broke through, but he dragged his shot widee of the target.

And it proved a costly miss as Urchins went 3-1 up on 71 minutes as Saunders produced another excellent cross and Uchechi converted at the far post.

Bar boss Lee O'Leary used all three substitutions at his disposal in an attempt to try and find a way back into the match, but his side were left empty handed for the first time since August 24 when they lost 4-1 at home to Folkestone Invicta.

Bar are due to host Oxhey Jets next Tuesday (November 12) in a cup tie.

Bar: Constable, Budden, Lomas, Cole, Humphrey (Powell 52), Quarrington-Carter, Ward-Cochrane, Craddock, Hutchinson, Kartita (Nicholas 72), Young (Sach 81). Unused subs: Ehie, Gogo.

Attendance: 219.