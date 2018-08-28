Potters Bar Town let another lead slip as they suffer defeat at Leatherhead

Dernell Wynter's goal had put Potters Bar Town ahead away to Leatherhead. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

For the second week running Potters Bar Town saw an early lead wiped out and the opposition claim a 2-1 win.

Leatherhead were the ones celebrating this week after coming from behind in the Bostik Premier Division clash at their Fetcham Grove home.

Scholars’ manager Scott Cousins had spoken after the defeat to Enfield Town seven days earlier about developing a ruthless streak when his new-look side were involved in a close-run thing.

And this was another example for him to point to.

It was the fourth time they have lost by the same score since he and fellow joint manager Lee O’Leary took over and the sixth defeat by the odd goal.

Dernell Wynter’s 10th goal of the campaign had given them a great start after just 13 minutes.

Keagan Cole had won the ball back inside the Leatherhead half before finding Brad Sach and his gently lofted pass was controlled and then fired home by Wynter.

Sach, who had fired just over early on, then had a chance to increase Bar’s lead but couldn’t connect properly and the ball skewed wide of the post.

And they were made to pay shortly after.

The Bar defence got themselves into a bit of a muddle and when the ball was slipped to the left of the area, Travis Gregory brought the hosts level with a soft side-footed effort into the corner.

Jeremiah Amoo should probably have sent Leatherhead into the break with a lead but despite being totally unmarked 12 yards out, he blazed over the bar.

The home side did take the lead just two minutes after the restart with Amoo making up for that miss.

It was his cross from the right that found Ibrahim Olutade totally unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box and headed beyond Berkley Laurencin.

Sach should have equalised when he went through one on one but a heavy touch gave Zaki Oualah the chance to block and the keeper did the same when Wynter broke into the box, although the striker had been pushed wide by the pass.

The Scholars did have one final chance but a corner in stoppage time was scrambled clear.

Next up is a home game against Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.