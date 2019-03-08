Advanced search

Road trips dominate Potters Bar Town's pre-season campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:48 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 June 2019

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary will oversee a busy pre-season campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary will oversee a busy pre-season campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town fans will have to wait a little while before glimpsing their heroes at their Pakex Stadium home after the announcement of their pre-season fixtures.

The Scholars have announced a eight-date warm-up for their second Bostik League Premier Division season but only the last fixture, a match against a Leyton Orient XI on Tuesday, August 6, will take place at home.

They begin away to Beaconsfield Town on July 13.

Cheshunt are next up before the Middlesex FA ground provides the backdrop to an early game against Southall, planned with a 10.30am kick-off.

Hadley at the New River Stadium in Haringey is a repeat of last year's fixture before it is back to Middlesex FA for a game against FA Cup conquerors from last season, Hanwell Town.

Harrow Borough will provide a stern test on July 30 before a trip to Uxbridge the following Saturday.

The Bostik League season begins on August 10.

