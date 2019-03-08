Manager and chairman both resign at Hatfield Town on black day for the Blue Boys

Manager Jason Beck has resigned from his role at Hatfield Town FC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Saturday was a black day for Hatfield Town as both chairman and manager stepped down from their roles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Chris Maloney and boss Jason Beck cited worries over the long-term future of the club, with the Blue Boys finishing bottom of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One and without a permanent home.

That situation has seen Hatfield play outside of the town for a number of years, although it looked as if their prayers had been answered with the release of plans for a new stadium at Birchwood Leisure Centre.

But statements released by the pair both pointed at problems behind the scenes.

Maloney said: “It is with sincere regret that I am stepping down as chairman of Hatfield Town with immediate effect.

“It was a very hard decision to make as the possibility of bringing football home to Hatfield was looking more realistic than ever.

“But in my personal opinion, since the local elections this week, I feel this may now move further or completely away.

“I really do hope that this is not the case and that my opinion is incorrect.

Calling his seven-year tenure as “a very bumpy ride on many occasions” he thanked manager Jason Beck and his management staff but insisted that even though “it looks likely that we will be relegated, this has not played any part in my decision”.

Maloney, whose wife Jo also resigned from her position, did say that he would continue as chairman of the youth section and stated he would gladly continue in the role if the incoming chairman will allow it.

Beck meanwhile called time on his reign as manager having been given the job in November.

He too pointed at “politics” in the background.

He said: “It's with a very heavy heart that it's time to call it a day on what was a superb experience and a big education into management of my home-town club.

“I knew from the off what I was getting into but sadly we didn't manage to survive.

“I would have loved to stay and build on what we were achieving in every area of the club but sadly with news that the chairman is leaving, the ground being put on hold, limited grounds for us to play at and absolutely no budget to keep the club afloat, it leaves me no choice but to resign.

“I really hope that something can be done in the future for this town and the club.

“There's a lot of politics behind the scenes and it's not healthy.”