Advanced search

Rain puts pay to Potters Bar Town games

PUBLISHED: 10:22 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 17 December 2019

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Potters Bar Town suffered another two defeats this week and both to the same vicious opponent - the rain.

A waterlogged pitch at the Pakex Stadium put pay to the Isthmian League Premier Division clash against Haringey Borough on Saturday as well as their second round Herts Senior Cup encounter with Hemel Hempstead Town last night (Tuesday).

The Hemel game will now be played on Tuesday, January 21, while the new date for the match with Haringey is Monday, February 24.

Town did play one game last week though with a 4-2 defeat to Basildon United in the Velocity Trophy.

George Quarrington-Carter, his first for the club, and Roman Michael-Percil were the goalscorers.

They go to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

Player news this week surrounds the departure of George Craddock.

The midfielder signed from Bishop's Stortford in the summer and scored twice in his time at Parkfield.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan hearings begin

The promoted and allocated sites under the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Plan. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan hearings begin

The promoted and allocated sites under the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Plan. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Rain puts pay to Potters Bar Town games

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

Children become Santa and drop off presents for the elderly

Birchwood Nursery School's trip to St Audrey's Care Home before Christmas. Picture: Birchwood Nursery School.

Councillors reject removal of skate park from former Shredded Wheat factory plans

The skate park at the Welwyn Garden City Wheat Quarter site could still go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Nominations open for award which honours late council leader

Mandy Perkins passed away in September last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists