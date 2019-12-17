Rain puts pay to Potters Bar Town games

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Potters Bar Town suffered another two defeats this week and both to the same vicious opponent - the rain.

A waterlogged pitch at the Pakex Stadium put pay to the Isthmian League Premier Division clash against Haringey Borough on Saturday as well as their second round Herts Senior Cup encounter with Hemel Hempstead Town last night (Tuesday).

The Hemel game will now be played on Tuesday, January 21, while the new date for the match with Haringey is Monday, February 24.

Town did play one game last week though with a 4-2 defeat to Basildon United in the Velocity Trophy.

George Quarrington-Carter, his first for the club, and Roman Michael-Percil were the goalscorers.

They go to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

Player news this week surrounds the departure of George Craddock.

The midfielder signed from Bishop's Stortford in the summer and scored twice in his time at Parkfield.