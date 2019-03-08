Memories are made of this as late goal wins Potters Bar Town an FA Cup replay against Barnet

R'Avan Constable of Potters Bar Town saves Alfie Pavey of Barnet's penalty

They wanted to create memories and a goal 11 minutes into added-time of a pulsating FA Cup clash with Barnet will have done just that for the delirious Potters Bar Town fans.

Barnet fans with an FA Cup replica

It meant a 1-1 draw with their National League visitors and a place in the draw for the first round proper.

Josh Walker of Barnet scores the first goal for Barnet

The goal brought chaos on and off the field.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town sees a shot blocked by Callum Reynolds of Barnet

A corner from the left was flicked by James Budden but only towards the back-post.

Imedd Kartita of Potters Bar Town plays a pass

That's where Andy Lomas was and as he guided it back across goal it deflected off Barnet's Dan and flew into the back of the net.

R'Avan Constable of Potters Bar Town celebrates the penalty save

It was probably a deserved equaliser for a side who may not have created much but never gave up.

George Quarrington-Carter of Potters Bar Town is tackled by Dan Sweeney and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet

And the record crowd of 2,011 at the Pakex Stadium certainly didn't see a gulf of three divisions between the two sides.

Chris Doyle of Potters Bar Town clears a corner under pressure from Callum Reynolds of Barnet

A deflected goal from Josh Walker looked to be enough for Barnet, the 16th-minute winner unfortunate for a number of reasons, not least because Bar defended brilliantly for the rest of the game.

Potters Bar Town fans

A couple of slips allowed the ball to come through to Walker and when he turned and shot the duel arrival of James Budden and George Quarrington-Carter deflected the ball beyond the wrong-footed R'avan Constable in the home goal.

Barnet manager Darren Currie on the touchline

Neither team created much in the way of chances in the first half with Scott Loach in the visitors' goal only tested by a weak Thomas Gogo effort as he cut in from the left.

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary on the touchline

Constable didn't have too much to bother him either. One Jack Taylor free-kick, slung much nearer the goal than the taker wanted, and a shot on the turn by Walker that looked to be going wide, the Bar man making sure by tipping it wrong the post, was the sum total of his worry.

And apart from the goal he was beaten only one other time. However, Budden was in the right place to a head a goalbound effort off the line.

That was actually the cue for a much-better final 12 minutes for the hosts.

Gogo and Ben Ward-Cochrane had been switched and with Imedd Kartita enjoying a lot more of the ball the Scholars looked for the first time to be a threat.

Before that they had been subdued, certainly not the fast-flowing and confident side of the past few weeks. That can probably be put down to the lack of space afforded to them, although perhaps the occasion had got to them.

They weren't playing badly, in fact the defence was solid, but Barnet were enjoying much of the ball, partly because centre-halves Callum Reynolds and Ricardo Almeida Santos were mopping up every long ball forward with consummate ease.

When the Bees defenders were turned, there looked to be a few nerves.

Those nerves would have disappeared after five minutes of the second-half had Alfie Pavey converted a penalty.

Walker had gone down as he burst into the box with Quarrington-Carter nearby. The contact would have been minimal if there was any but all debate was forgotten as Constable threw himself to his left and pushed the spot-kick round the post.

The keeper had a worrying few minutes not long after that when he went down for a spell with a knock.

It came as he superbly collected a cross but the landing give him a jolt and had plenty worried.

He did finally get up and proved he was still fine with another two superb takes from crosses.

A double substitution on 65 minutes saw Bar switch to a back three, Jack Humphrey coming on as a centre-half with Ryan Young and Andy Lomas as wing-backs.

The latter almost immediately got forward to great effect but Loach was out quickly to smother a through ball that he was chasing.

And the longer the game went on, the more the vociferous Bar Army began to believe.

There were half-chances too. Budden met a corner but was off-balance when his head connected to the delivery and it was cleared before Bar could turn in the loose ball.

Keagan Cole then hit a hopeful effort high over the top as Bar looked to grab a replay and perhaps so much more.

Seven minutes minimum of added time gave them one final fling and the hope that one chance would come their way.

It looked as if that one chance would be Barnet's but Jack Taylor was denied at the near post by a sharp save from Constable.

It turned out not to be all she wrote though. Memories are certainly made of this.

Potters Bar Town: Constable, Doyle (Humphrey 65), Lomas, Cole, Budden, Quarrington-Carter, Ward-Cochrane, Craddock, Hutchinson, Kartita (Nicholas 81), Gogo (Young 65).

Subs (not used): Constantinou, Ehiu, Wambeek, Powell.

Goal: Sweeney (og) 90+11

Barnet: Loach, Reynolds, Alexander, Almeida Santos, J.Taylor, Adams (Boucard 83), Pavey, H.Taylor, Vilhete (Johnson 70), Walker (Mason-Clarke 56), Sweeney.

Subs (not used): Matrevics, Akinola, Elito, Edwards.

Goal: Walker 16

HT: Potters Bar Town 0 Barnet 1

Attendance: 2,011

Referee: Lee Collins