Oh what fun for the Bar Army as Potters Bar win away at Wingate

Potters Bar Town travelled the short distance to Wingate & Finchley for an Isthmian League Premier Division game. Archant

A Brad Sach goal three minutes from time fired Potters Bar Town to a 2-1 derby win at Wingate & Finchley.

Bilal Sayoud have given the hosts the perfect start after just three minutes but Keagan Cole fired Potters Bar level with a lovely finish just 14 minutes later.

Two penalties then looked to be the main talking points of the second period with both Shane Gore and R'avan Constable saving the respective efforts from 12 yards of Josh Hutchinson and Alex Read.

The last one was in the 84th minute but there was still time for Sach made sure of a merry Christmas for the Bar Army with the late, late winner.

It moves the Scholars up to 11th in the Isthmian Premier Division table.

Their last outing was two weeks ago and ended in a hugely disappointing 4-0 loss to Cray Wanderers.

That lack of game time, brought on by the wet weather, and maybe a lack of confidence could then explain the poor start.

You would hope those were the reasons because the defending was awful from the Scholars.

Alphanso Kennedy got in down the right hand side of the box and his pull-back was fired low into the net by Sayoud, the winger having easily gone inside full-back Dwight Pascal.

There was no excuse either as they were opened up in similar fashion after just 50 seconds, the linesman's flag preventing an even quicker but equally as disastrous start.

And the goal giving the struggling home side a boost and for the next 10 minutes or so they continue to threaten a visibly wobbling Bar defence.

But slowly the visitors regrouped and they got a fabulous equaliser for their efforts.

It was born out of heart and determination to win the ball back, Sach the key man among it.

He got the ball out to Thomas Gogo and after moving inside he found Cole who bent it beautifully away from Gore and into the top corner.

From there the desire to win the ball back gave the Scholars plenty of good possession inside the Wingate half.

The only problem was they struggled to truly test Gore.

Cole picked Henry Ochieng's pocket but the pass to Josh Hutchinson found the Bar marksman offside.

Then a lovely bit of interplay between Pascal and Gogo allowed Cole to wriggle in the box but his pull-back to Hutchinson and the subsequent shot was blocked.

Moments later it was Gogo who wriggled clear of two defenders but his left-foot shot lacked power.

Wingate finished the half by finally getting out of their own half for a bit but despite their always being that looming worry in the back of your mind that Potters Bar would fold again, the impressive Will Wambeek and his defence stayed strong until the break.

The second period continued in that even vein too.

Cole had the first chance of the second period which failed to have the same outcome as his first-half attempt but it did come from a nice build-up with plenty of movement by the forwards.

Wingate's forwards obviously took heed of that as Olu Akinsanya, who scored against the Scholars for Ware in their FA Cup tie, was suddenly played through.

He was met by a superb stop though by Constable, back after injury, who dived at the striker's feet and pushed the ball away.

Not content with that though he then leapt up to block the rebound.

Charlie Ruff fired just over on the volley too as Wingate sensed a rare victory but Sach kept them honest with a low drive that Gore gathered at the second attempt as Ben Ward-Cochrane closed in.

The referee then took centre-stage in two minutes.

First he booked James Budden for what looked like a beautifully-timed sliding tackle and then he decided that Gore had not beaten Ward-Cochrane to the ball and awarded a penalty.

Hutchinson's effort though was pushed away by the keeper diving to his left.

It was a glorious chance for the Scholars and they almost had another as the clock entered the final 10 minutes, a wonderful cross from Gogo whipped off the toes of Hutchinson by Chris Forino-Joseph inside the six-yard box.

The man in the middle had one more decision to make though and this time he awarded a spot-kick to Wingate for a foul by Constable, who looked like he had got the ball too.

Substitute Alex Read though suffered the same fate as Hutchinson though, Constable this time going right to push the ball away.

At that point it looked like the penalties would be the main source of debate in the pubs and clubs across north London and south Hertfordshire.

They still may be but t here was a sting in the tail courtesy of Sach.

He fired low inside Gore's near post after Gogo had done wonderfully well to keep the ball alive in the right corner.

The final moments saw Bar close the game out as the ever vociferous support serenaded the ground with 'Jingle Bells'.

A very merry Christmas indeed.

Potters Bar Town: Constable, Pascal, Cathline, Cole, Budden, Wambeek, Gogo (Young 90+3), Nicholas, Hutchinson, Sach (Powell 90+1), Ward-Cochrane (Michael-Percil 88).

Subs (not used): Humphrey, Kartita.

Goals: Cole 17, Sach 87

Booked: Budden 68

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, O'Keefe, Ochieng (Tejan-Sie 88), Forino-Joseph, Grace, Kennedy, Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya (Read 77), Ruff, Sayoud (Fleming 82).

Subs (not used): Platt, Njie.

Goals: Sayoud 3

Booked: Ochieng 70

HT: Wingate & Finchley 1 Potters Bar Town 1

Referee: George Warren