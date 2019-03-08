Potters Bar make sure of safety with second-half fightback against Corinthian Casuals

Dernell Wynter started Potters Bar Town's comeback against Corinthian Casuals. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A game of two halves ensured that Potters Bar Town would enjoy a second season in the Bostik Premier Division.

The 2-2 draw at home to Corinthian Casuals on Easter Saturday was good enough to take Bar out of the reach of the bottom two once and for all.

They haven't exactly flirted with danger but it has been an unwelcome shadow lurking over the club both on and off the pitch.

Some of that shadow was transformed into two much more welcomed ones, as the club's new stands provided as a signal that off the field at least they were safe of forced relegation by the FA.

And as it happened results elsewhere for Whitehawk and Wingate & Finchley rendered the outcome of the Pakex Stadium moot but the Scholars would not have known that.

And after shipping two goals inside the opening eight minutes there would have been one or two panicking thoughts.

Reyon Dillon got the first in just the second minute and the Casuals doubled their lead thanks to a Jack Strange header from an unnecessarily conceded corner.

But Bar regrouped and regathered their thoughts and after the break, regained parity.

Marvin Morgan started the comeback with a lovely ball too Dernell Wynter and the top scorer made no mistake to bring the score back to 2-1.

Like Casuals' first, that was after two minutes of the half but it only took Town three more minutes to get a second, Brad Sach driving a shot through a crowded area to score his fifth goal in five games.

Chances came and went for both sides but there would be no further goals and it leaves Potters Bar with two more pressure-free games to enjoy before the season comes to a close.

That is on Saturday when play-off chasing Tonbridge Angels arrive at the Pakex for a 3pm kick-off.

Before that though Bar go to Enfield Town today (Easter Monday) for a 3pm kick-off.

