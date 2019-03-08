FA Cup: Potters Bar Town 1 Barnet 1 - player ratings

Potters Bar Town celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

They came in their thousands, literally, to watch a hugely memorable day for Potters Bar Town. They got that and then some as the Scholars produced drama worthy of the famous old competition. But just how did the players do? Find out as Potters Bar Edition's Neil Metcalfe gives his player ratings.

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town:

R'Avan Constable of Potters Bar Town kicks clear in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO R'Avan Constable of Potters Bar Town kicks clear in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

R'avan Constable: 9 - A penalty save was just the icing on the cake for the bubbly character. What impressed was his handling, especially from crossing. Even after taking a bang, he came out and claimed everything. A huge boost for the players ahead of him.

Chris Doyle of Potters Bar Town clears a corner under pressure from Callum Reynolds of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Chris Doyle of Potters Bar Town clears a corner under pressure from Callum Reynolds of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chris Doyle: 6 - Quieter than usual and replaced after 65 minutes. Still brought his positive presence to the team and as the longest-serving player will have enjoyed this more than most.

Andy Lomas of Potters Bar Town chases a through ball in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Andy Lomas of Potters Bar Town chases a through ball in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andy Lomas: 7 - His goal definitely he claimed and who would argue. Part of an almost impregnable defence up until the change of the defence, the switch to a back three allowed him to get further forward.

George Craddock of Potters Bar Town on the ball in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO George Craddock of Potters Bar Town on the ball in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

George Craddock: 8 - Workmanlike performance with some incredibly important tackles. Nothing was coming through the middle and he was one very vital reason for that.

Alfie Pavey of Barnet jumps with Andy Lomas of Potters Bar Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Alfie Pavey of Barnet jumps with Andy Lomas of Potters Bar Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Budden: 8 - Could have been the hero from a couple of corner but was just inches away from connecting properly. In the team for his defending though and that was spot on.

George Quarrington-Carter of Potters Bar Town is tackled by Dan Sweeney and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO George Quarrington-Carter of Potters Bar Town is tackled by Dan Sweeney and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

George Quarrington-Carter: 8 - Formed such a good partnership with Budden that it is difficult for any team to get beyond them. Against Barnet was no difference. Tackled like a demon and headed most things away when required.

Thomas Gogo of Potters Bar Town gets away from Cheye Alexander of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Thomas Gogo of Potters Bar Town gets away from Cheye Alexander of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thomas Gogo: 6 - Can be such a livewire but looked off the pace and out of touch at times. Calmed down after the break when he began to play with more sense and simplicity. Sacrificed as part of the tactical switch.

Keagan Cole looks on as Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town can only flick the ball out and away from goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Keagan Cole looks on as Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town can only flick the ball out and away from goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Keagan Cole: 8 - I never know whether he's the playmaker of the midfield two or whether it is meant to be George Craddock. Today he looked the more likely to open Barnet up but still put his foot in when needed. One thumping challenge on the sideline in front of the main stand was proof of that.

Josh Hutchinson of Potters Bar Town tackles Dan Sweeney of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Josh Hutchinson of Potters Bar Town tackles Dan Sweeney of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Josh Hutchinson: 6 - Never given a moment's peace until very late on. Still didn't get a sight of goal though so never had a chance to continue his fantastic form this season.

Imedd Kartita of Potters Bar Town challenges Charlee Adams of Barnet in the air in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Imedd Kartita of Potters Bar Town challenges Charlee Adams of Barnet in the air in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Imedd Kartitia: 7 - Impressed me, certainly in the spell before half-time. Began to start spraying passes about and if he can learn from that and build on it, then he will be a huge asset to the club for the remainder of the year.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town sees a shot blocked by Callum Reynolds of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town sees a shot blocked by Callum Reynolds of Barnet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ben Ward-Cochrane: 7 - Got into a desired forward position later on but still had moments when he was out wide. His pace will always give defences moments of panic and he will relish the chances in the replay.

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary on the touchline in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary on the touchline in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Substitutes:

Jack Humphrey: - Came on for Chris Doyle in the 65th minute and allowed the Scholars to switch to a back three. Very solid when he did too.

Ryan Young: ¬- Part of the double substitution that helped change the game. Didn't have the impact his fellow wing-back did but still managed to get forward to great effect.

George Nicholas: - Late introduction to add a physical presence to the forward line. Certainly did that.