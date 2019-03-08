New Isthmian League season for Potters Bar Town kicks off at the Pakex Stadium

Joint manager of Potters Bar FC Lee O'Leary on the touchline in the match between Potters Bar Town v Corinthian Casuals. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Potters Bar Town will kick their new season off at home after the release of the Isthmian League Premier Division fixtures.

Carshalton Athletic will provide the opposition on August 10 before the Scholars go to Cheshunt and recently relegated East Thurrock United.

The first bank holiday weekend pits Bar against Folkestone Invicta and Enfield Borough with the first of those games at home.

Wingate & Finchley away is the final game of 2019, with the trip to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on December 21, and the return fixture with Enfield on New Year's Day heralds the start of the 2020 matches.

Folkestone and Wingate are the opposition over the Easter weekend while the season finches with a trip to Bowers & Pitsea on April 25.

The Scholars will also need to fit in both FA Cup and FA Trophy games but they are exempt until the first qualifying round in each competition and have yet to be told of their fate.

Isthmian League Premier Division fixtures:

Sat Aug 10 Carshalton Athletic H

Tue Aug 13 Cheshunt A

Sat Aug 17 East Thurrock United A

Sat Aug 24 Folkestone Invicta H

Mon Aug 26 Enfield Town A

Sat Aug 31 Cray Wanderers H

Sat Sep 14 Lewes A

Sat Sep 21 Worthing H

Sat Sep 28 Corinthian-Casuals A

Tue Oct 1 Bishops Stortford A

Sat Oct 5 Merstham H

Sat Oct 12 Bognor Regis Town A

Sat Oct 19 Haringey Borough H

Tue Oct 22 Brightlingsea Regent H

Sat Nov 2 Hornchurch A

Sat Nov 9 Leatherhead A

Sat Nov 16 Horsham H

Sat Nov 23 Margate A

Sat Nov 30 Bowers & Pitsea H

Sat Dec 7 Cray Wanderers A

Sat Dec 14 Kingstonian H

Sat Dec 21 Wingate & Finchley A

Wed Jan 1 Enfield Town H

Sat Jan 4 Merstham A

Sat Jan 11 Bishops Stortford H

Sat Jan 18 Haringey Borough A

Sat Jan 25 Bognor Regis Town H

Sat Feb 1 Brightlingsea Regent A

Sat Feb 8 Hornchurch H

Sat Feb 15 Carshalton Athletic A

Tue Feb 18 Cheshunt H

Sat Feb 22 Corinthian-Casuals H

Sat Feb 29 Worthing A

Sat Mar 7 Horsham A

Sat Mar 14 Leatherhead H

Sat Mar 21 East Thurrock United H

Sat Mar 28 Kingstonian A

Sat Apr 4 Lewes H

Sat Apr 11 Folkestone Invicta A

Mon Apr 13 Wingate & Finchley H

Sat Apr 18 Margate H

Sat Apr 25 Bowers & Pitsea A