Marvellous Marvin earns Potters Bar a deserved draw at leaders Worthing

Marvin Morgan scored a marvellous solo goal for Potters Bar Town at Worthing. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Marvin Morgan's wonderful solo goal earned Potters Bar Town an impressive 1-1 draw away to league leaders Worthing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 36-year-old picked up the ball on 33 minutes, deep inside his own half, and finished it off almost 10 seconds later with a shot from inside the Worthing box across goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

They had to survive a late onslaught from the hosts, who had equalised with 20 minutes to go thanks to Ollie Pearce, but with R'avan Constable in inspired form for the Scholars, they left Woodside Road with a deserved point.

The match had already seen a surprise inclusion for another of Potters Bar's experienced players as boss Lee O'Leary found a place for himself, his first start of the season.

And although the Isthmian League Premier Division pacesetters enjoyed more of the possession before Morgan's strike, it was the visitors who had the better of the chances.

Ben Ward-Cochrane was denied as Rushworth charged out of his area to clear and there were big shouts for a penalty when an Andy Lomas cross seemed to hit a Worthing hand.

Another cross, this one from a marauding Dwight Pascal, almost found Charley Barker in the six-yard box with Rushworth relieved to drop on the ball to smother the chance and moments later George Nicholas had a shot from distance whistle just over the bar.

The Mackerel Men's best opportunity in the first period fell to Dayshonne Golding, a new signing from neighbours Lewes, but Constable got his fingertips on the shot to divert it over the bar.

Bar should have doubled the lead early in the second half. Ward-Cochrane had already gone close when Pascal found himself in a good position in front of goal but the shot was too high.

Pearce's goal, a shot on the turn, changed the whole aspect of the game.

Up until then Bar had looked comfortable but the goal reignited the home side's confidence.

Pearce and Fin Stevens both found Constable in fine form though and when a shot from Kieron Pamment finally beat the keeper, it found the post in the way and the ball bounced behind.