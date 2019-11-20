Exciting young talent motivating Lee O'Leary to help both them and Potters Bar Town progress

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary says he is excited by his young side. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Lee O'Leary says his young and exciting Potters Bar Town team are driving his motivation after watching them ease comfortably past Merstham despite the narrow 2-1 score.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Scholars fielded a starting 11 that half of which was 20 or under.

And despite being a youngster himself, at least in the managerial world, he says the thrill at watching them play and progress is what he drives him to come into work.

"You forget how young some of these players are," he admitted. "Dwight Pascal is 18, Kieron Cathline is 20 as is Keagan Cole and Brad Sach. And you forget how young George Quarrington-Carter is too. He is only 20.

"That's what excites me, that's what motivates me to come in on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and help these lads progress.

"I believe they are too good for this level but it's about getting them playing to their maximum week in, week out and hopefully then someone will give them a chance higher up the pyramid.

"They're ambitious kids, they do want to play higher, but at the same time they are good kids and they are committed to the cause.

"They want to do well not only for the club but for their mates who they sit next to in the changing room.

"It's all new to me but in my short time in management I already like working with the younger players.

"You're helping these lads fulfil their maximum potential and when you get people asking about them, it makes me proud. It tells me I'm doing something right."

The game against Merstham saw Josh Hutchinson fire Bar into a third minute lead with Brad Sach doubling that advantage on the hour.

And even though the Surrey side pulled one back, the hosts always seemed in charge and could even afford to see Hutchinson's penalty saved by keeper Matt Pierson.

O'Leary said: "We started with the right intensity. We just lacked a little bit of quality in certain areas at times but overall we created enough chances to win the game more comfortably than we did.

"We need to work on things and make sure we organise quicker but I can't complain with the performance.

"Everyone put in a really good shift and I know that if that's there first and foremost, then the quality of the boys will come through.

"We have a lot of talent in this squad and I enjoy watching them."

The result ended a run of three Isthmian League Premier Division games without a win but even though it kept the Scholars in 13th, O'Leary believes the quality is there to sustain a push up the standings.

"The games are coming thick and fast and they don't get any easier," he said as attention turns to Saturday's trip to Margate. "If you turn up in this division then anybody can beat anybody else.

"But we have enough quality in the dressing room and we're at a level where we can match and compete with the best.

"We're still learning about game management but we did that really well against Merstham."