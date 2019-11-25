Late penalty earns Potters Bar Town a come-from-behind draw at Margate

Josh Hutchinson took his tally for the season to 13 and 10 in the Isthmian League Premier Division with a late equaliser at Margate. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Josh Hutchinson may have missed a penalty in the midweek win over Merstham but he was as cool as the proverbial cucumber as he converted a spot-kick deep into added time to rescue a point for Potters Bar Town in a 2-2 draw at Margate.

The Scholars had conceded two Elliott Reeves goals in the space of five minutes midway through the first-half and even though Roman Michael-Percil had bagged his first for the club before the break, it looked as if they would fall to defeat.

However, with time running out and a miserable drive home on the cards, the referee adjudged that a challenge between the striker and a Margate defender had resulted in a handball and Hutchinson did the rest.

For the first half hour the visitors struggled to settle into any real rhythm in what was an error strewn and often fractious game.

And they were fortunate not to be already trailing when Reeves put Margate ahead on 20 minutes, converting from a cross from Noel Leighton.

Things then got worse for the Scholars just five minutes later as Reeves notched his second with a chip over goalkeeper R'avan Constable from outside the area.

Bar finally came to life and got back into the game 10 minutes ahead of the half-time break. Michael-Percil, who has impressed since signing from Wingate & Finchley, was on the spot to turn in a loose ball that came to him off Margate keeper Joseph Tupper following a flowing move involving Brad Sach and Josh Hutchinson and finishing with an Imedd Kartita shot.

The second half continued to be dominated by Margate with Kieran Monlouis firing an effort wide on 47 minutes and Reeves failed to get his hat-trick when the ball came back off the bar from a header.

But despite the home side's pressure Bar were still in the game and felt they should have had a penalty on 80 minutes as an effort from George Quarrington-Carter appeared to hit a defender's hand. The referee though was unimpressed looked to be blocked by a defender's hand despite the visitors' protests.

Margate hit the bar again from Kadell Daniel's free-kick, a shot helped on its way by Constable, and the game looked up when new-signing Kieron Cathline was sent off for a second yellow card.

That though was before Hutchinson's final say.