Potters Bar Town show fight after early sending off to earn deserved point at home to Lewes

Potters Bar Town hosted Lewes in an Isthmian League Premier Division clash. Archant

Potters Bar Town produced a fabulous back-to-the-wall performance as they survived over 85 minutes with 10 men to claim a 1-1 draw with Lewes.

Callum Ellesley was given his marching orders before five minutes were up and Bar’s misery was compounded as the free-kick was nodded in by Bouwe Bosma.

But they kept it tight and a much-better second half finally brought them some reward, Ken Charles getting his first goal for the club with 10 minutes to go.

It was a goal borne out of growing belief and for the work put in, it was well deserved.

The dismissal will cause even more defensive headaches in the future for manager Lee O’Leary but those are worries for another day.

The sending-off took the game down a wholly unexpected avenue, one very different from what many had envisioned.

A break down the left wing for the visitors was ended abruptly by Ellesley.

It was a foul but after consultation with his linesman, the referee deemed it worthy of a red card.

That brought complaints from some in maroon and there were more when the injured party got up after treatment and stayed on the pitch.

Those grumbles intensified when he delivered the free-kick perfectly for Bosma to guide the header back into the bottom corner.

That proved to be the only goal of a first period that was littered with niggly fouls and more disruption.

The visitors almost made it two when the scorer got on the end of another cross but this time the effort bounced off the crossbar.

That came in a period just after the dismissal as the hosts tried to reorganise their back-line.

Keagan Cole dropped back and the skipper made two great tackles to prevent any more chances.

For Bar Samson Esan flashed a shot wide but the forward was also booked, as the home side’s frustrations threatened to boil over.

And while they felt aggrieved at the decisions going against them, there was no need to panic.

At 1-0 they were showing they had the speed to cause the defenders all sorts of problems and they just needed to put their focus into that.

The second-half started with them on the front foot and the Bar Army also seemed to notice the need for more channelled aggression as they shouted their support.

Ben Ward-Cochrane tested Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke from the right and the keeper made an unconvincing punch from a Ryan Young cross.

Esan then curled an effort straight down the throat of the Lewes’ stopper and Cole was starting to spread some glorious balls forward.

There were still chances on the break for Lewes but the defence was now standing up to most things and when the ball got behind them Fred Burbidge was quickly off his line to clear.

Two scrambles in the box almost brought an equaliser, Ward-Cochrane with one shot despite Eddie Wakley clawing at him as he got beyond it with Charles close to sticking in the rebound.

Luke Tingey was close to another and both him and Cole went for the same ball after a succession of corners.

It looked as if the momentum had gone with Bar guilty of bad touches and gifting possession back to Lewes.

But all of a sudden they were level with just 10 minutes to go.

Nana Kyei got it down the left and a low cross found Charles ahead of his marker, with the striker turning it in.

There was a couple of scares but nothing really to trouble either keeper.

Bar won’t mind and will take the point.