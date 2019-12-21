Potters Bar Town boss happy his side can deliver against Kingstonian despite Christmas fun

Lee O'Leary has faith in his young side to keep themselves right over Christmas. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Christmas excess will play its part in Potters Bar's next match but manager Lee O'Leary his confident his young side have the willpower to come through the other side and deliver a performance.

The Scholars host Kingstonian at the Pakex Stadium on Saturday, which will come seven days after the win against Wingate & Finchley.

That would be a normal week were it not for the Christmas festivities falling in between.

"It'll be the same for both sets of players but we'll just have to see how they recover," said the Bar boss.

"We've got a good group of young lads in there and they don't eat too much or drink too much.

"Times have changed from 10 and 15 years ago. I remember going a week without playing and I just ate and ate and you feel rubbish when you turn up to a game.

"They'll still enjoy it but they aren't lads who won't look after themselves.

"For me whoever looks after themselves will have the better chance of winning."