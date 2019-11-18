Battling display but Potters Bar Town denied by smash and grab raid from Horsham

R'Avan Constable put in a strong display for Potters Bar Town against Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Horsham. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Two goals in the final four minutes deprived Potters Bar Town of a deserved point against high-flying Horsham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was smash and grab of the highest order by the Isthmian League Premier Division leaders as the Scholars had been worthy and equal opponents to the Hornets.

Ben Ward-Cochrane almost got Bar off to the perfect start as a delightful pass played him in on goal but his attempted chip over George Bentley in the away goal sailed harmlessly over the bar.

He did manage to put the ball into the back of the net of 13 minutes but that was ruled out by a raised offside flag.

At the other end R'avan Constable, who had a solid and commanding afternoon, denied Joe Shelley at the back post and he gathered with ease following headers from Jerry O'Sullivan and Jack Brivo

There had been plenty of noise around the Pakex Stadium with the club's Norwegian supporter's club helping raise the volume and they almost had a goal to celebrate on 54 minutes after a wonderfully mazy run from Thomas Gogo.

Imedd Kartita fired across goal and wide after a good run and Brad Sach had Bentley scrambling to grab it at the second attempt after spilling the original shot.

In between all of this Constable denied a glancing header from Lee Harding, acrobatically tipping it over the top.

Bentley was then forced into making a triple save. He first batted a Gogo header away and then had to dive and stop another Sach effort, grabbing it again at the second attempt.

It seemed more and more likely that the game of attrition would end goal-less but all that changed with something out of nothing.

Charles Harris's initial effort was blocked but the ball ran loose to Lee Dawson who showed great technique to finish emphatically.

To rub salt into the wound they bagged a second three minutes later, Harding racing clear to beat Constable.

They get an instant chance to return to the top half of the table when they host Merstham tomorrow (Tuesday).

Potters Bar Town: Constable, Cathline, Lomas, Nicholas (Craddock 90), Wambeek, Quarrington-Carter, Gogo, Powell, Ward-Cochrane, Sach, Kartita (Young 85).