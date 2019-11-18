Advanced search

Battling display but Potters Bar Town denied by smash and grab raid from Horsham

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 18 November 2019

R'Avan Constable put in a strong display for Potters Bar Town against Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Horsham. Picture: DANNY LOO

R'Avan Constable put in a strong display for Potters Bar Town against Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Horsham. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Two goals in the final four minutes deprived Potters Bar Town of a deserved point against high-flying Horsham.

It was smash and grab of the highest order by the Isthmian League Premier Division leaders as the Scholars had been worthy and equal opponents to the Hornets.

Ben Ward-Cochrane almost got Bar off to the perfect start as a delightful pass played him in on goal but his attempted chip over George Bentley in the away goal sailed harmlessly over the bar.

He did manage to put the ball into the back of the net of 13 minutes but that was ruled out by a raised offside flag.

At the other end R'avan Constable, who had a solid and commanding afternoon, denied Joe Shelley at the back post and he gathered with ease following headers from Jerry O'Sullivan and Jack Brivo

There had been plenty of noise around the Pakex Stadium with the club's Norwegian supporter's club helping raise the volume and they almost had a goal to celebrate on 54 minutes after a wonderfully mazy run from Thomas Gogo.

Imedd Kartita fired across goal and wide after a good run and Brad Sach had Bentley scrambling to grab it at the second attempt after spilling the original shot.

In between all of this Constable denied a glancing header from Lee Harding, acrobatically tipping it over the top.

Bentley was then forced into making a triple save. He first batted a Gogo header away and then had to dive and stop another Sach effort, grabbing it again at the second attempt.

It seemed more and more likely that the game of attrition would end goal-less but all that changed with something out of nothing.

Charles Harris's initial effort was blocked but the ball ran loose to Lee Dawson who showed great technique to finish emphatically.

To rub salt into the wound they bagged a second three minutes later, Harding racing clear to beat Constable.

They get an instant chance to return to the top half of the table when they host Merstham tomorrow (Tuesday).

Potters Bar Town: Constable, Cathline, Lomas, Nicholas (Craddock 90), Wambeek, Quarrington-Carter, Gogo, Powell, Ward-Cochrane, Sach, Kartita (Young 85).

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Police appeal after charity box stolen from Hatfield Wetherspoons

A charity box was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoons in Hatfield. Picture: Angela Busch.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Police appeal after charity box stolen from Hatfield Wetherspoons

A charity box was stolen from Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoons in Hatfield. Picture: Angela Busch.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Battling display but Potters Bar Town denied by smash and grab raid from Horsham

R'Avan Constable put in a strong display for Potters Bar Town against Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Horsham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Review: The Flint Street Nativity delivers ‘a witty pre-Christmas treat’ at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City

The Flint Street Nativity at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures

Popular Welwyn Garden City Christmas tree festival returns for its 22nd year

Christmas Tree Festival, St Francis Church, Welwyn Garden City,

Death in Paradise star Ardal O’Hanlon ‘showing off’ in St Albans

Death in Paradise star and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong brings debut stand-up tour to St Albans

Alexander Armstrong will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Trevor Leighton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists