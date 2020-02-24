Potters Bar Towns' Ben Ward-Cochrane draws praise from boss as treble sinks Casuals

Ben Ward-Cochrane was the hat-trick hero for Potters Bar Town against Corinthian Casuals. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Lee O'Leary was full of praise for in-form striker Ben Ward-Cochrane as his hat-trick helped Potters Bar Town to a 3-1 victory over Corinthian Casuals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The treble took his tally to 12 in the league and 14 in all competitions with seven of them coming the last nine Isthmian League Premier Division matches.

And the Bar boss says the forward's style is partly responsible for his hot streak.

Speaking on the club's Twitter O'Leary said: "We were well worthy of the three points and at the minute we've got a centre-forward in Ben Ward-Cochrane who is taking his chances.

"As I've said in previous weeks, he's a nightmare for centre-halves. He doesn't give them a moment's piece and constantly gets into one-on-one situations where he puts them on the back foot."

The one disappointment though was a consolation for Casuals in the 90th minute from former St Albans City striker Nathaniel Pinney.

O'Leary added: "The one thing we are really trying to do is be hard to beat and solid and keep the goals against to a minimum.

"We were for the most part but our concentration levels aren't where they need to be at times.

"That's something we will continue to work on."

The Scholars were also aided by an injury to Corinthians goalkeeper Master Ugradar who departed on a stretcher after six minutes with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

He was replaced between the sticks by outfield player Benjamin Checklit.

The makeshift stopper pulled off a decent save to stop a Brad Sach volley before Ward-Cochrane got his first on 19 minutes, Marvin Morgan doing the hard yards before laying it into the forward who turned his man and fired home.

The pair combined four minutes later to make it two, Ward-Cochrane going round the keeper and rolling the ball into the empty net, and the third came seven minutes into the second-half.

There were other chances too. Keagan Cole hit the crossbar from a corner while Ward-Cochrane blazed over and Charley Barker forced Checklit into a good stop.

And while Pinney's goal may have frustrated the boss, the three points and Ward-Cochrane's form will more than make up for it.