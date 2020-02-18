Advanced search

Horror show for Scholars as they fall to heavy five-goal defeat at high-flying Robins

PUBLISHED: 13:29 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 18 February 2020

There was plenty to ponder for Potters Bar boss Lee OLeary after defeat to Carshalton. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

There was plenty to ponder for Potters Bar boss Lee OLeary after defeat to Carshalton. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar suffered a crushing defeat away to Carshalton Athletic as the promotion-chasing Robins secured a 5-1 win.

Going into the match the Scholars were looking to build on top of their 2-1 win at home to Hornchurch, another side looking for promotion, seven days earlier.

But after only 11 minutes Lee O'Leary's side were behind thanks to a Luke Read header. It wasn't a goal that the Bar boss would be pleased with either as there were two unmarked men who won headers leading up to the goal.

The second was also down to a defensive mistake.

The visitors were trying to play out of the back when Jack Humphrey was caught on the ball by Lewis White who stormed into the box before being taken down by both Humphrey and R'avan Constable.

The referee played advantage though as the ball ran to Carshalton forward Ricky Korboa who stayed calm and passed the ball into the open net on 31 minutes.

It could have been worse for Potter Bar town after a speculative shot from 35 yards hit the bar with Constable stranded but it remained 2-0 at half time.

The opening to the second half proved the end of any hopes the Scholars had of getting back into the game.

A square ball was played across the box and left Christie Pattisson with an easy finish to make it 3-0 and defender Read struck again with a deflected strike from outside the box, that left Constable wrong footed and Potters Bar stunned.

There was still 35 minutes to play at this point and O'Leary decided to make a change to try and salvage something from the match, with Charley Barker coming on to play his third game for the Scholars.

However, Carshalton got the next goal, Omar Komora going round the keeper after being played through, shrugging off the challenge from Dwight Pascal to score.

Barker did score a consolation after a ball got a played into the box and the home defence struggled to clear, allowing the former Braintree man to smash it into the back of the net.

Potters Bar Town currently sit 12th in the Isthmian League Premier Division, 17 points behind the play-offs and 15 clear of Corinthian Casuals, who they host on Saturday, in the relegation places.

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Have you seen missing Welwyn Garden City man?

40-year-old David Neicho was last seen at around 7.30am today in the Haldens area of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Travel time between Stevenage and London extended by an hour due to signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant/FILE

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Have you seen missing Welwyn Garden City man?

40-year-old David Neicho was last seen at around 7.30am today in the Haldens area of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Travel time between Stevenage and London extended by an hour due to signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Horror show for Scholars as they fall to heavy five-goal defeat at high-flying Robins

There was plenty to ponder for Potters Bar boss Lee OLeary after defeat to Carshalton. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Have you seen missing Welwyn Garden City man?

40-year-old David Neicho was last seen at around 7.30am today in the Haldens area of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City pantomime nominated for national award

Dancers Rosie Monk, Holly Richard Smith, Jade Marriott and Molly Rushbrook with Robert Forknall as Nurse Betty Bratwurst in Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter

Potters Bar cancer survivor shares her experience at charity gala

Krissi Cartwright-Riley from Potters Bar shared her experience of cancer at the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust charity gala. Picture: Paul Lyme

Herts Phoenix athletes excel on the mud and the track

Amelia Gittens of Herts Phoenix set a new PB over 60m on her way to winning gold in the East of England Championship at Lee Valley. Picture: SHAUN GITTENS
Drive 24