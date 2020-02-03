Forgettable trip to the seaside for Potters Bar Town does earn a point at least

Keagan Cole and the returning Marvin Morgan both drew a blank on Potters Bar Town's visit to Brightlingsea Regent. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town managed to return from the Essex coast with a point - but there was little else in the 0-0 draw with Brightlingsea Regent to inspire the travelling Bar Army.

A strong wind proved decisive and meant neither side were able to seriously trouble the other's keeper in the Isthmian League Premier Division clash.

Scholars boss Lee O'Leary handed a second debut to Marvin Morgan, after the striker re-joined the club from Hornchurch, while fellow new face Charley Barker came off the bench late on.

The Regents set up to frustrate and set about managing the game from the off and were rather happier than the visitors to have come out of the game with a point.

A taste of what was to come came in the third minute as a ball headed back to R'avan Constable by James Budden caught in the wind and dropped short of the keeper.

What efforts on goal there were fell mainly to Potters Bar, George Nicholas having their first attempt on 15 minutes that was straight at keeper Charlie Turner.

In the conditions set pieces were the more likely route to a breakthrough and one Keagan Cole free kick was headed over the top by Josh Hutchinson.

Five minutes later an Andy Lomas corner found Nicholas but Turner was again equal to it.

It was not until seven minutes before the interval that the home side threatened. A slaloming run by Romario Dunne left three Bar defenders struggling and watching but the winger failed to hit the target when through on goal.

Right on half-time Imedd Kartita looked to have an opportunity for the Scholars but once again failed to test Turner.

The second half continued much as the first with Regent showing little ambition and the Scholars failing to make headway against a resolute home defence, even with the wind in their favour.

They still had the best of the scarce chances and came close early in the half when Brad Sach headed on a Cole free kick with Jack Humphrey just inches away from giving Bar the lead.

Sach was involved again breaking quickly to play in Morgan but the big striker's effort was easily dealt with by Turner.

The last chance for either side came as a through ball from defence found Kartita but he could only hit the ball wide.

The result leaves Potters Bar stuck in midtable, sitting in 12th.

They are back at the Pakex on Saturday when Morgan's old club, fourth-place Hornchurch, are the visitors.