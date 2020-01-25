Lack of quality adds to the frustrations for Potters Bar manager Lee O'Leary after Bognor loss

Potters Bar Town and Bognor Regis Town shake hands at the start of their Isthmian League Premier Division game. Archant

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary was clear about what his side deserved after their 1-0 defeat at home to Bognor Regis Town - absolutely nothing.

Bradley Lethbridge's goal five minutes into the second half was enough to separate the two very evenly-matched sides in the Isthmian League Premier Division clash.

But despite having the bulk of the chances in the first half, and around 30 minutes with an extra man following the sending-off of Harvey White, the Scholars boss cut a forlorn figure at the end of the game.

"We didn't deserve anything, we were beaten by the better side," he said.

"We did have chances but they had chances too and we didn't play with enough control, enough personality and the opposition did ultimately.

"When they went down to 10 men we got a little bit of a foothold but there just wasn't enough quality all over the pitch and we didn't make the most of the extra man.

"Again, like at Haringey last week, we didn't adapt and didn't handle certain conditions and yes, that's because we're a young side, but sometimes it's disappointing and frustrating that the boys don't do what's asked of them.

"We have to learn from it and move on sharpish."

The ability to create clear-cut chances was key for O'Leary although he was quick to say there were no excuses for the performance or the result.

He said: "We lacked a lot of quality all over the pitch and even more so when they were down to 10 men because it meant we had more of the ball and that exposed how we were with the ball.

"We do have experience down the middle of the pitch but they still haven't played too many games at this level of football.

"We are fighting against our lack of experience and the leadership qualities that are required at this level of football but that's no excuse at all.

"Don't get me wrong, there are games where you do get that lack of quality but this was from minute one and that didn't give us a chance to gain a little bit of momentum or confidence.

"That papers over the cracks though because we were nowhere near it."

Injuries didn't help either with just three substitutes limiting his options to change things up.

"We're really light at the minute," admitted O'Leary. "George Quarrington-Carter has an ankle issue and Will Wambeek came off at Haringey last week and will need a scan on his knee.

"We're trying to get reinforcements in but it's not that easy to get lads in at this time of the season.

"We'll keep trying to get bodies in but we also need quality. It's tough."