Potters Bar waste too many chances as they fall to Bognor defeat

Potters Bar Town took on Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division at the Pakex Stadium. Archant

A wasteful Potters Bar Town suffered a very disappointing 1-0 reverse at home to Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The contest at the Pakex Stadium was one between two very well-matched sides but they were finally separated by Bradley Lethbridge's goal five minutes into the second half.

The Scholars though would consider they were worthy of a point having created plenty of chances and got into a number of good positions.

They even had the bonus of seeing the Rocks reduced to 10 men when Harvey White was sent off just beyond the hour.

But from there the hosts were hugely underwhelming and failed to really get any shots away as the visitors closed the game out comfortably.

Relegation won't be an issue for the Scholars this year but this was another missed chance to close the gap on the play-off places.

After the excitement of five goals, two penalties and the home manager getting sent off on Potters Bar's trip to Haringey Borough last week, the first half of this game was lacking the same amount of excitement.

That's not to say it wasn't an absorbing contest.

The Scholars looked very dangerous on the break and got into plenty of good positions that on another day and with a bit more fortune may have seen them take the lead.

Ben Ward-Cochrane was a good outlet for the home side and came up with one shot from a central position that was blocked enough by James Crane to take it easily through to keeper Amadou Tangara.

Brad Sach was another that was looking lively and he had a deflected shot himself that brought a corner.

From that set-piece, taken by Keagan Cole, away skipper Harvey White needed to get his head on it to stop it from curling straight in.

Sach also brought a good save from Tangara after fine work by strike partner Josh Hutchinson to keep a Ward-Cochrane cross alive.

The Bar number 10 was also part of perhaps the best chance for the hosts as he broke down the middle on what became a three-on-two.

He opted to go right to Hutchinson when most thought he would go left. Hutchinson's cross would have been inch perfect had it not taken a big and seemingly unnatural bounce which took it away from Ward-Cochrane.

It wasn't all one-way traffic though but apart from one heart-stopping moment when Jack Humphrey and R'avan Constable's frequencies got well and truly crossed, the Bar defence were remarkably solid.

James Buden was at the heart of that but the captain was also helped by George Nicholas in front of him who rarely missed a tackle in the first period.

The home support will be wishing that he or indeed anybody in a maroon shirt could have done the same in the opening five minutes of the second period as the visitors blasted out of the blocks.

They had almost created a number of chances before Lethbridge fired them in front with a drive from the left-side of the box across Constable and into the far corner.

Constable did get a hand on it but couldn't keep it out. However, of far more concern to manager Lee O'Leary will be the amount of space the winger was afforded to pick his spot.

Hutchinson should have levelled almost immediately but somehow the ball ended up going over the top

Ward-Cochrane had another good chance to equalise after a charge out of goal by the keeper saw him fly past the ball and not get anything on it.

The forward was very wide though, out on the left side of the box and even though there was an open goal, the angle was way too tight and it was fired across goal and wide.

Then the match changed with White getting sent off, his lunge that ended Ryan Young's day bringing a straight red.

The extra man didn't work in the Scholars' favour though because they kept giving it away far too cheaply and when they did it always presented the Rocks with a chance on the break.

Dwight Pascal gave one chance away but managed to recover with a desperate block but apart from one chance that bobbled horribly for Ward-Cochrane, they were wasteful in the extreme.

Too many times it went forward aimlessly and even the final five minutes charge never arrived.

There will be frustration and anger for the Bar management and work needed on the training ground.

A bad day all round.

Potters Bar Town: Constable, Pascal, Lomas, Cole, Budden, Humphrey, Young (Gogo 66), Nicholas, Hutchinson, Sach (Kartita 78), Ward-Cochrane.

Subs (not used): Cathline.

Booked: Humphrey 69, Pascal 75

Bognor Regis Town: Tangara, White, Crane, Tuck, Casey, Cook, Walsh (Wood 66), Leigh (Mendoza 90+4), Smith, Flanagan (Kavanagh 73), Lethbridge.

Subs (not used): Hopkinson, Wakley.

Goals: Lethbridge 50

Booked: Crane 61

Sent-off: White 63

HT: Potters Bar Town 0 Bognor Regis Town 0

Attendance: 190

Referee: Thomas Hancock