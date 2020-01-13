George the patron saint of Scholars after scoring the winner against Bishop's Stortford

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Potters Bar Town picked up back-to-back wins and cemented their mid-table position in the Isthmian Premier Division thanks to a 1-0 home success against Bishop's Stortford.

They could and perhaps should have had more than the solitary George Nicholas goal, his first of the season, but the three points were the main prize for Lee O'Leary's men.

It leaves them in 11th place, eight points behind the play-off places, but more importantly a whopping 18 clear of relegation with a little under half of the season to go.

This win at the Pakex Stadium began with an uneventful opening period. Stortford looked to exploit the Scholars in wide areas, a tactic that the Scholars tried themselves with Ben Ward-Cochrane to the fore.

And it was from one of the forward's crosses, deflected behind for a corner, that Bar got the only goal of the game.

The set-piece resulted in a scramble and while a number of players were busy appealing for a handball, Nicholas smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The goal brought the game to life with both sides creating chances in wide areas.

Ward-Cochrane continued to be a focal point for the home attack and he almost doubled their lead on the half-hour.

He didn't know too much about it mind you as the ball hit his shin after squirting towards him following a tackle on Brad Sach. Unfortunately the effort crept just the wrong side of the post.

Sach himself hit the side netting and on the brink of half time Keagan Cole forced a marvellous save from Fred Burbridge, the keeper tipping the curling effort from range over the top.

The second period began like the first, with little action around either goal.

The first chance to come was a beauty though. However, Josh Hutchinson slipped as he took the shot and the ball ballooned harmlessly over the bar.

A serious-looking leg injury to Stortford's David Manu, which saw him stretchered off, took the sting out of the game for a while and it wasn't until the 77th minute that Sach tested Burbridge with a shot on the turn.

Hutchinson hit the outside of the post late on but only a late scramble in the home box that was hacked clear threatened to deny Bar a deserved clean sheet and victory.