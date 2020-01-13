Advanced search

George the patron saint of Scholars after scoring the winner against Bishop's Stortford

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 13 January 2020

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Potters Bar Town picked up back-to-back wins and cemented their mid-table position in the Isthmian Premier Division thanks to a 1-0 home success against Bishop's Stortford.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Keagan Cole in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Keagan Cole in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They could and perhaps should have had more than the solitary George Nicholas goal, his first of the season, but the three points were the main prize for Lee O'Leary's men.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Keagan Cole in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Keagan Cole in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It leaves them in 11th place, eight points behind the play-off places, but more importantly a whopping 18 clear of relegation with a little under half of the season to go.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Andy Lomas in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Andy Lomas in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

This win at the Pakex Stadium began with an uneventful opening period. Stortford looked to exploit the Scholars in wide areas, a tactic that the Scholars tried themselves with Ben Ward-Cochrane to the fore.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And it was from one of the forward's crosses, deflected behind for a corner, that Bar got the only goal of the game.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The set-piece resulted in a scramble and while a number of players were busy appealing for a handball, Nicholas smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The goal brought the game to life with both sides creating chances in wide areas.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ward-Cochrane continued to be a focal point for the home attack and he almost doubled their lead on the half-hour.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He didn't know too much about it mind you as the ball hit his shin after squirting towards him following a tackle on Brad Sach. Unfortunately the effort crept just the wrong side of the post.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar Town's James Budden and assistant manager John Mackie look on from the bench. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Potters Bar Town's James Budden and assistant manager John Mackie look on from the bench. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Sach himself hit the side netting and on the brink of half time Keagan Cole forced a marvellous save from Fred Burbridge, the keeper tipping the curling effort from range over the top.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The second period began like the first, with little action around either goal.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The first chance to come was a beauty though. However, Josh Hutchinson slipped as he took the shot and the ball ballooned harmlessly over the bar.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Ben Ward-Cochrane in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A serious-looking leg injury to Stortford's David Manu, which saw him stretchered off, took the sting out of the game for a while and it wasn't until the 77th minute that Sach tested Burbridge with a shot on the turn.

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hutchinson hit the outside of the post late on but only a late scramble in the home box that was hacked clear threatened to deny Bar a deserved clean sheet and victory.

Most Read

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Crash on A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City

Police attended a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Crash on A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City

Police attended a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

George the patron saint of Scholars after scoring the winner against Bishop’s Stortford

Potters Bar Town V Bishops Stortford - George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Whipping up political dirty tricks in Welwyn Garden City

Steve Deaville as Tim, Divyesh Thakerar as Guy, and Godfrey Marriott as the Chief in Whipping It Up at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Secrets and lies exposed on stage in St Albans

Company of Ten presents thriller Alligators at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists