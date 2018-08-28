Advanced search

Potters Bar Town undone by solitary goal again at Bostik Premier Division leaders Haringey Borough

PUBLISHED: 19:05 23 December 2018

A solitary goal from former St Albans City striker Ralston Gabriel was enough to give Bostik League Premier Division leaders Haringey Borough a 1-0 win over Potters Bar Town.

It was Borough’s 10th straight success while for the Scholars it was another agonising and frustrating single-goal defeat, something that is becoming an unwanted trademark of joint managers Scott Cousins and Lee O’Leary’s tenure.

This one was especially disappointing as it was a game that perhaps neither side deserved to win, with both goalkeepers in excellent form.

It was entertaining though for the 320 inside Coles Park and that fact will be enough to give a boost of confidence to the Scholars.

The match also saw the return of fan favourite Josh Hutchinson, who began his second spell at the Pakex as a second-half substitute.

He returned last week after a spell at Wealdstone and will be pushing for a starting place when Bar host rivals Enfield Town on Saturday.

