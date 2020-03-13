Potters Bar Town game with Leatherhead postponed in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

Potters Bar Town's home game with Leatherhead has been called off as part of a league wide postponement. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The Isthmian League has opted to cancel games due to the Coronavirus outbreak but only for the next week at the moment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Premier League and EFL led the way earlier by calling off all fixtures until April 3 and other leagues followed suit.

But the Isthmian have decided to err on the side of caution, pointing to the potential financial implications for clubs like Potters Bar Town in calling off too many matches.

Therefore for the time being, only tomorrow's fixtures (Saturday) and those in midweek have been postponed.

In a statement on the league's website, Isthmian chairman Nick Robinson said: 'The safety and wellbeing of all those associated with the league, our players, volunteers, club officials, match officials and supporters, is our number one priority and we are closely monitoring the situation and carefully following advice from Public Health England.

'The board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.

'We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many clubs but the board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.

'We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.

'We look forward to the resumption of the fixtures as soon as possible.'

It means Potters Bar Town's home game with Leatherhead tomorrow is off.