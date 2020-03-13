Advanced search

Potters Bar Town game with Leatherhead postponed in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:05 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 13 March 2020

Potters Bar Town's home game with Leatherhead has been called off as part of a league wide postponement. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town's home game with Leatherhead has been called off as part of a league wide postponement. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The Isthmian League has opted to cancel games due to the Coronavirus outbreak but only for the next week at the moment.

The Premier League and EFL led the way earlier by calling off all fixtures until April 3 and other leagues followed suit.

But the Isthmian have decided to err on the side of caution, pointing to the potential financial implications for clubs like Potters Bar Town in calling off too many matches.

Therefore for the time being, only tomorrow's fixtures (Saturday) and those in midweek have been postponed.

In a statement on the league's website, Isthmian chairman Nick Robinson said: 'The safety and wellbeing of all those associated with the league, our players, volunteers, club officials, match officials and supporters, is our number one priority and we are closely monitoring the situation and carefully following advice from Public Health England.

'The board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.

'We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many clubs but the board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.

'We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.

'We look forward to the resumption of the fixtures as soon as possible.'

It means Potters Bar Town's home game with Leatherhead tomorrow is off.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Student tests positive for coronavirus at Uni of Herts in Hatfield

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Student tests positive for coronavirus at Uni of Herts in Hatfield

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Walk through Welwyn Garden City’s 19,000 trees

Left to Right: Peter Waine, Chair of WGC Centenary Foundation with the City of Trees team David Kell, Steve Williams, Rosie Brewis and Alison Ewington and the sponsor John Fearon and Nikki Edwards, Chair of WGC Horticultural Society. Picture: WGC Centenary Foundation.

University of Hertfordshire cancels classes following coronavirus case

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

May 2020 Local Elections cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The local elections set for May this year will now be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Paul Christian

Potters Bar Town game with Leatherhead postponed in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

Potters Bar Town's home game with Leatherhead has been called off as part of a league wide postponement. Picture: DANNY LOO

Southern League the latest to postpone football fixtures due to Coronavirus

Hitchin Town are among the clubs in the Southern League who have seen their games postponed for the next eight days. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH
Drive 24