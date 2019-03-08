Scholars stun league leaders as hugely impressive victory eliminates Cheshunt misery

Josh Hutchinson continued his fine start to the season with two in Potters Bars win over East Thurrock. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Potters Bar Town made it two wins from three with a superb display and 3-1 victory away to Isthmian Premier Division leaders East Thurrock United.

The Rocks had been playing in the National League South for the previous three seasons before being relegated last time out.

They had started life back at step three with two wins against Cheshunt and Carshalton Athletic, the two sides that Bar have faced this year.

And they would have been confident against a Scholars side who had slipped up in midweek at their Hertfordshire rivals after a good opening-day success over the south London side.

However, Bar simply blow them away in a hugely-dominant performance.

Josh Hutchinson was inspirational for the visitors and bagged himself a brace at Rookery Hill, the second with a heavily bandaged head wound.

Ryan Young had got the other Bar goal while Mitchell Gilbey's 89th-minute strike was a mere consolation for the hosts.

Bar's intentions were clear from the get-go with a Hutchinson header being diverted onto a post as early as the sixth minute.

His goal was deserved and came from a lovely strike from a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Young made it two before the break when he beat the offside trap and cut in from the right to score an excellent solo effort.

The game was over on 59 minutes with Hutchinson's third goal of the season, a header at the far post, although Gilbey's own well-hit free-kick denied the Scholars a deserved clean sheet.

That game was in complete contrast to Tuesday night's 2-0 loss at Cheshunt which had the home side there in complete control.

Hutchinson was just as dangerous there early on, forcing two saves from Harry Girling early on, but Cheshunt grew into the game and they took the lead on 31 minutes through a Brian Moses header.

Joe Re then hit the bar before Tom Hitchcock made it two from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.