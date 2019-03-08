Dreams can come true as hard work turns into crazy amazing day for Potters Bar Town in FA Cup

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate with the players after the 1-1 draw in the FA Cup with Barnet. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

He called it "crazy" but an almost bewildered Adam Waller also hailed an "amazing" day in the history of Potters Bar Town Football Club.

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andy Lomas's equaliser 11 minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game had given the Scholars a 1-1 draw with Barnet, a former league club playing two divisions higher than them.

That sent the majority of the record crowd of 2,011 into ecstatic rapture, technical director Waller included, and he was still trying to gather his thoughts when the Potters Bar Edition caught up to him over two hours after the final whistle had sounded and with the Bar Army supporters still singing.

"You can still hear them," he said. Everyone is so happy, what a feeling. For a little club like Potters Bar to have done all this is crazy.

"It's been absolutely amazing. After all the hard work that everybody has put in, to get a draw against Barnet is what dreams are made of."

The Pakex Stadium in Watkins Rise was unrecognisable from its usual self, quite aside from the sold-out crowd that had packed in.

Up had gone two gantries, one to accommodate the BBC cameras, while there were fences to segregate the two groups of fans and a marquee to cover a newly-added outside bar.

Waller had been the chief organiser for the day, a role that had given him plenty of sleepless nights.

But he had been backed by a small army of volunteers, all of whom he was quick to praise.

"I've not slept a wink in the last two weeks and I still won't sleep a wink after this either," he smiled.

"But there have been a lot of people who have put in a lot of work to get this match played and it has paid off.

"Everyone has come back to us to say how well we've done.

"That on its own is brilliant.

"The official attendance was over 2,000 and the majority were people supporting Potters Bar.

"They have walked away very happy and if we can get anywhere upwards of 20 or 30 of them to come back, we'll be delighted."