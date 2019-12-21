Oh what fun for the Scholars as they win away at Wingate

Keagan Cole got Potters Bar's equaliser away to Wingate & Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

It was all about the three points for Potters Bar Town away at Wingate & Finchley but manager Lee O'Leary was delighted they could cement their place in the middle of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The match at Summers Lane was one of just three games in the division to beat the wet weather and the late winner from Brad Sach, three minutes from time ensured the Scholars move up to 11th in the table, eight points behind the play-offs and now 14 clear of their hosts in the bottom three.

O'Leary said: "The result is the most important thing, especially with us being where we are and the fact it is a derby as such.

"I wasn't happy with the first 10 minutes. We were sloppy not only in possession but in putting pressure on the opposition.

"At times we were really good with the ball in the final third, apart from our decision making at times.

"What I didn't like was that it got a bit end to end and with little control but you can put that down to both teams wanting to win the game.

"Fortunately for us we grabbed the winner at the end and I would say we probably just deserved it."

It was their first game in two weeks, their last outing a 4-0 drubbing away to Cray Wanderers and the break looked to have been a positive.

"You can look at it in two ways," said O'Leary. "We looked a bit rusty and not as sharp but the games being called off probably suited us as we're not in a great run of form.

"I'm glad this went ahead though and knowing there were so many games called off, it was vital to get the three points."

His final word was for the match winner though, Sach getting his eighth of the campaign but his first in five games.

O'Leary said: "It will do him the world of good. Funnily enough we were just about to bring him off. He does so much work and he runs about so much that he looked really leggy.

"But in those positions you wouldn't want too many other people.

"He always arrives at the right time and he's pretty calm in front of goal and he deserved that and the round of applause when we took him off because his attitude is infectious and he epitomises what we need going forward in terms of heart and passion.

"In this winter period, that's what wins you games of football."