Potters Bar Town reach another milestone in fight to avoid forced relegation

Potters Bar Town president Peter Waller. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

Potters Bar Town still remain confident of securing the required funding for two new stands and avoiding forced relegation – as their online donation page reached another milestone.

The Scholars have been told they need covered areas for 200 more people to comply with Bostik Premier Division rules.

And a go fund me page set up by president Peter Waller has now seen generous fans and well-wishers push the figure through the £4,000 barrier.

The work needs to be done by the end of the month or Bar, who enjoyed a superb season last year to clinch promotion to the third tier of non-league football for the first time in their history, will be forced by the FA to give up their position.

The club are also in the process of securing grants to help with the costs, which include legal fees, and also held a successful golf day at The Shire with almost 80 golfers taking part.

To support the club, go to https://www.gofundme.com/save-potters-bar-town-from-relegation