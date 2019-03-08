Advanced search

Potters Bar Town pass ground grading to banish forced relegation threat

PUBLISHED: 10:45 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 31 March 2019

Potters Bar Town have plenty of reason to celebrate off the pitch after achieving their ground grading. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Town have plenty of reason to celebrate off the pitch after achieving their ground grading. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Town have issued a heartfelt thank you to hundreds of supporters as their immediate future has been saved.

The exisiting stand at Potters Bar Town's Pakex Stadium now has a new neighbour. Picture: Karyn HaddonThe exisiting stand at Potters Bar Town's Pakex Stadium now has a new neighbour. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Scholars had been under the threat of forced relegation from the Bostik Premier Division, the third tier of non-league football in this country and the highest the club has ever played at.

That elevation came at a cost though with FA rules stating they needed two new stands to be built by the end of March.

But thanks to the generosity of well-wishers, the club not only managed to hit their funding target but have been given the green-light by the authorities and achieved the C grade-rating for the Premier Division.

Chairman Peter Waller said: “Thank you to everyone inside and outside the club who made it possible. There were some very touching comments from those who donated.

“The club’s own £10,000 Stand Up The Bar target has nearly been reached as well with donations continuing to come in.

“The two stands were in position and finalised on site before the game with Folkestone Invicta on Saturday.

“Well done to everyone who carried out the works.”

