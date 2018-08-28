Advanced search

Potters Bar Town on right track for better results in 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 January 2019

Potters Bar Town V Enfield Town - Scott Cousins - Manager Potters Bar Town - hands the ball to Lewis Hobbs. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Town V Enfield Town - Scott Cousins - Manager Potters Bar Town - hands the ball to Lewis Hobbs. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Scott Cousins has seen enough to suggest Potters Bar Town will turn the corner and start moving up the Bostik Premier Division in 2019.

And the Scholars’ joint manager has his eyes fixed firmly on achieving a mid-table finish at the very least.

He said: “Every team in the bottom half will say we could have had points here and there but the boys have been competitive in every game we’ve played.

“I’ve come away from every one thinking we could have had a draw or could have won.

“We’re not far off and are moving in the right direction and I’m sure the results will pick up.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work in training and the boys have taken that on board.

“As a manager I want to turn up on a Saturday and watch my team run through brick walls for each other.

“But I also want them to play the right way, which they are doing so I can’t be overly critical of the players because they are giving me everything.”

