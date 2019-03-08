A day-trip down to Margate has Potters Bar Town odds on to stay up

Josh Hutchinson bagged the second goal for Potters Bar Town at Margate. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A goal in each half from Potters Bar Town’s Dernell Wynter and Josh Hutchinson at Margate has all but secured Bostik League Premier Division football at the Pakex Stadium for another season.

The 2-0 win at Hartsdown Park lifted them up to 15th place in the table, eight points clear of Wingate & Finchley in the last relegation place.

And with just three games left, and a vastly superior goal difference, just one point will guarantee their survival.

Two of them are at home starting on Saturday with the visit of Corinthian Casuals.

A trip to Enfield Town follows on Easter Monday before the season ends with the visit of play-off chasing Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, April 27.

The victory over Margate saw Bar take the lead on 14 minutes with a fine finish from Wynter, his 15th of the campaign.

But Margate made them work for the three points launching wave after wave of attacks.

Each one was met by the magnificent efforts of a resolute back four, more than ably backed up by the work of Niko Tzanev in the Bar goal.

Tobi Sho-Silva and Noel Leighton were proving a handful up top as Margate won a series of corners but failed to test the keeper.

Young attacker Jordan Ababio had a golden opportunity when he found himself one-on-one with the on-loan Wimbledon stopper but he fired his shot over the crossbar.

He did test Tzanev later on, as did Connor Dymond, but the big Kiwi was equal to both.

And the second half proved to be more of the same as the Scholars remained resolute in their resolve to keep a clean sheet.

Ben Swift had headed a cross from George Brown over the bar and the home side threw on former Maidstone United midfielder Alex Flisher and Frannie Collin in an attempt to grab an equaliser.

But even though Margate continued to enjoy more time on the ball, it was Potters Bar who wrapped up the win with six minutes remaining.

Hutchinson got it, rising at the back post to head home a Wynter cross and send the noisy travelling Bar Army home happy.

For Margate though there was still more woe to come as James Rogers was dismissed two minutes in stoppage time for dissent after the referee had overruled his linesman.