Disappointment for Potters Bar Town after losing five-goal thriller at Haringey Borough

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

For the neutral it had everything but for Potters Bar Town the trip to Haringey Borough and subsequent 3-2 loss was hugely disappointing.

The Isthmian League Premier Division clash at Coles Park was feisty to say the least but it was one where the Scholars held the upper hand for a good hour.

They started strongly with Josh Hutchinson and Ben Ward-Cochrane causing the home defence all sorts of problems with their strong running up front.

And it was Ward-Cochrane who opened the scoring with 18 minutes on the clock, sliding in to add the final touch after Thomas Gogo and Hutchinson had combined.

James Budden almost doubled the visitors lead, heading wide following a Hutchinson nod down from a Keagan Cole free-kick, before they did get the ball in the back of the net again on 40 minutes.

Ward-Cochrane outpaced the home defence and fired home but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Two Boro players were booked in the aftermath and Haringey manager Tom Louizou was sent to the stands.

Potters Bar still had time in the first half to create one final chance but Brad Sach fired over following good work again from Hutchinson and Ward-Cochrane.

An injury to Will Wambeek 12 minutes into the second half though started a chain of events which would have the visitors trailing just eight minutes later.

They were still in control and looking to increase their lead when Haringey were gifted a penalty as recently-departed Scholar Roman Michael-Percil went down under a challenge on the edge of the box.

He picked himself up to fire into the top of the net beyond R'avan Constable.

Two minutes later Constable got the upper hand briefly as he saved the wide man's shot. However, the rebound was put away by Romoluwa Akinola.

In an effort to regain control manager Lee O'Leary made a double switch on 74 minutes, bringing on Imedd Kartita and Ryan Young for George Nicholas and Hutchinson, and six minutes later it bore fruit with Young lashing a 25-yard effort over Jonathan Miles to make it 2-2.

The relief was short lived though as an umarked Rakim Richards headed home from a corner three minutes later to regain the lead for Haringey but it wasn't the last action of a dramatic game.

A long clearance from Constable found Sach on the edge of the Haringey area. He wriggled his way into the box and was brought down for another spot-kick.

Unfortunately Sach's effort was saved by Miles to deny Bar a share of the points.