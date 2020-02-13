Plans hatched as Potters Bar Town look to next year as well as being the surprise package this season

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has eyes on targets both this season and next.

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary may have already turned one eye towards next season but he sees no reason why they can't produce a late charge and finish the current campaign in style.

The 2-1 victory over Hornchurch was the Scholars at their best, full of determined defensive resolve mixed with some attacking flair.

Ben Ward-Cochrane supplied the two goals and a second debut for Nana Kyei got fans at the Pakex Stadium got chattering with excitement.

The former Barnet man is one of several new signings made by O'Leary and the boss said it was important to get them in now and beat the clamour for their signatures in the summer.

And if they inspire a charge towards the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs then so be it.

O'Leary said: "[Looking towards next season was] the reason we've added to the squad with Nana. It's not just for this season.

"It would have been easy for the club to turn around and say we're safe, we don't need to give you anymore.

"But I told them that Nana is someone we're looking at for next season, not just for this one, and if we didn't act we might not have the chance to get him in the summer.

"It was important to get him in when he became available and it was the same with Charley Barker.

"I'm not just looking at this season. I'm looking to try and improve us in all areas, that's both starting 11 and squad.

"But we're still looking at finishing as high as we can this season. I still think if we put together a good run of results, there's always the chance at sneaking in at the last minute.

"There's always one side who puts together a good run at the back end of the season so why can't that be us?

"All it needs is three or four wins to get a little bit more belief and change the mindset.

"That's all that is needed sometimes at this level."

The victory over the Urchins leaves Bar in 12th, 15 points away from both the play-offs and the relegation zone with 15 games to play.

It has been a year which has gone pretty much to script according to O'Leary.

He said: "The season has pretty much panned out as it saw it going, other than the FA Cup run.

"I knew we had a squad who can compete in the middle of the table at this level and who knows where that will take us?"