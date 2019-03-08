Ambitious O'Leary wants the Bar to be raised this season

Lee O'Leary is now in sole charge at Potters Bar Town but admits his playing days could be over. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Lee O'Leary admits it is "proper hands on" now as supremo at Potters Bar Town but he says the whole team have lofty ambitions ahead of the new Isthmian League season.

He took over the reins at the Pakex Stadium last November as joint manager alongside Scott Cousins but the latter has now stepped down to spend more time with his young family, leaving O'Leary as the sole manager.

And he is throwing himself into the job in an attempt to make sure there is no repeat of the Scholars' flirtation with the drop-zone.

He said: "Scott and I shared the responsibility before and although I still share the responsibility with the rest of my management team, it's an opportunity I am enjoying.

"I'm ambitious and the management team are ambitious.

"Everyone knows what the resources are like at the club but I'm not going into the season with staying up as the main aim.

"For the club as a whole it may be but I want to get us into a position where in the last two months of the season we can look up rather than down.

"Last year the club wasn't a nice place to be sometimes because of the situation we were in so our efforts are all about looking up."

He has already started a rebuild with a number of new faces joining, something he believes was vital in rejuvenating the mood in the club.

He said: "The new lads have all done well. It's a new place and some have not played at this level but their attitude is spot on and they have given the dressing room something that it needs.

"It needed a bit of freshening up, whether that is to improve application or attitude.

"Sometimes your eyes can naturally go off the ball and then the dressing room becomes stale.

"The new boys have had a real positive effect and the old boys who have stayed on have been good as well."

For now though O'Leary is just continuing to get the squad ready for the first league game of the season on August 10 with a number of friendlies, the latest of which was a 2-2 draw at Southall.

"You look at the performance and result but the main purpose is to get minutes into the boys and the right minutes," said the boss.

"We're still cautious about giving too many minutes for certain individuals that we need to keep clear of injury.

"It was a good workout. Southall are a good side for the level they play at and it was a good test.

"There's still a lot of room for improvement, anyone watching will see that, and there are both positives and negatives.

"I like the negatives as it means you don't get a false sense of security.

"We'll work on the negatives in training and upcoming games and continue to progress."