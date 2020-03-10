More late goals sink Potters Bar Town against Horsham

Potters Bar Town would be forgiven for feeling a big dose of deja vu when they fell to a 2-0 loss at Horsham.

It was the same score as when the two sides met in November at the Pakex Stadium, with that match decided by two goals scored in the last five minutes.

The goals weren't as late this time around but the Scholars were still level with less than 20 minutes to go on their first visit to Horsham's new ground.

However, Joe Shelley's header on 72 minutes put the hosts ahead and the result was wrapped up in the closing stages courtesy of a Greg Cundle strike.

Bar had the first chance with Thomas Gogo getting a shot away only to see it blocked but from there Horsham took charge.

Alex Clark was off target with a header while player-manager Lee O'Leary was needed to deny Elliot Buchanan.

R'avan Constable was also in good form, turning away shots from Charlie Harris and Cundle.

There was even a goal ruled out for offside as Buchanan put the ball in the net.

The second half was more of the same although the Scholars did have their moments, notably when Nana Kyei got in twice.

His first effort was blocked though and George Bentley made a routine save for the second.

And it was just as the momentum was beginning to shift that Horsham took the lead, Shelley left unmarked to head home from a corner.

The response though from the visitors was good. Substitute Brad Sach had a shot deflected over the top and from the resulting corner Marvin Morgan put a header wide.

However, the game was wrapped up on 89 minutes after a breakdown in communication in the away defence.

A long ball over the top saw two defenders go for the same ball and Constable race out of goal to gather.

And the head of Kieron Cathline took it beyond the keeper giving Cundle the simple task of scoring into the empty net.

After three difficult away trips in a week, Potters Bar will look forward to getting back to the Pakex when they host Leatherhead on Saturday.