FA Cup draw: Potters Bar Town get huge derby clash in fourth qualifying round
PUBLISHED: 13:57 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 07 October 2019
A huge derby stands in the way of Potters Bar Town and a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
Former league club Barnet will make the short journey north to the Pakex Stadium on October 19 for the fourth qualifying round clash.
It has been a great run so far for the Scholars and they will feel they are more than capable of springing an upset having been undefeated in all competitions since a loss on August 24 to Folkestone Invicta.
Their progress from the first qualifying round has seen them beat Takeley, Hornchurch and Ware, who they saw off 2-1 on Saturday with goals from James Budden and Josh Hutchinson.
The Bees meanwhile are sitting sixth in the National League with six wins and six draws from their opening 15 league games.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw in full:
1.Hednesford Town v Boston United
2.Gateshead v Colne
3.Barrow v Solihull Moors
4.Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge
5.Hartlepool United v Brackley Town
6.Nantwich Town v Kings Lynn Town
7.Chorley v Spennymoor Town
8.Southport v Altrincham
9.Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington
10.York City v Stockport County
11.Notts County v Belper Town
12.Chesterfield v Wrexham
13.FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town
14.AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports
15.Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town
16.Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town
17.Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet
18.Ebbsfleet United v Woking
19.Welling United v Eastleigh
20.Bromley v Aldershot Town
21.Maidstone United v Kings Langley
22.Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone
23.Oxford City v Margate
24.Canvey Island or Bowers or Pitsea v Chichester City
25.Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town
26.Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree
27.Potters Bar Town v Barnet
28.Torquay United v Boreham Wood
29.Sutton United v Billericay Town
30.Weymouth v Dover Athletic
31.Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston-super-Mare
32.Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge