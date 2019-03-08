FA Cup draw: Potters Bar Town get huge derby clash in fourth qualifying round

Potters Bar Town were in the draw for the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup for the third time in their history.

A huge derby stands in the way of Potters Bar Town and a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Former league club Barnet will make the short journey north to the Pakex Stadium on October 19 for the fourth qualifying round clash.

It has been a great run so far for the Scholars and they will feel they are more than capable of springing an upset having been undefeated in all competitions since a loss on August 24 to Folkestone Invicta.

Their progress from the first qualifying round has seen them beat Takeley, Hornchurch and Ware, who they saw off 2-1 on Saturday with goals from James Budden and Josh Hutchinson.

The Bees meanwhile are sitting sixth in the National League with six wins and six draws from their opening 15 league games.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw in full:

1.Hednesford Town v Boston United

2.Gateshead v Colne

3.Barrow v Solihull Moors

4.Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge

5.Hartlepool United v Brackley Town

6.Nantwich Town v Kings Lynn Town

7.Chorley v Spennymoor Town

8.Southport v Altrincham

9.Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington

10.York City v Stockport County

11.Notts County v Belper Town

12.Chesterfield v Wrexham

13.FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town

14.AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports

15.Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town

16.Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town

17.Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet

18.Ebbsfleet United v Woking

19.Welling United v Eastleigh

20.Bromley v Aldershot Town

21.Maidstone United v Kings Langley

22.Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone

23.Oxford City v Margate

24.Canvey Island or Bowers or Pitsea v Chichester City

25.Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town

26.Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree

27.Potters Bar Town v Barnet

28.Torquay United v Boreham Wood

29.Sutton United v Billericay Town

30.Weymouth v Dover Athletic

31.Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston-super-Mare

32.Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge