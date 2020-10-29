Potters Bar Town left gutted after ‘near-perfect performance’ against league leaders Worthing

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary was left gutted for his players after the defeat to Worthing.

Lee O’Leary hailed it as almost a “near-perfect performance” but Potters Bar Town were left gutted as Worthing grabbed a late 2-1 win at the LA Construction Stadium.

Ken Charles had fired them into a half-time lead against the Isthmian League Premier Division leaders, who had lost just once in their opening seven matches, with his fourth goal in four games.

But a double from Omor Koroma inside the last 18 minutes, the winning goal just four minutes from time, left the Scholars with nothing and both players and manager rueing what might have been.

Speaking to the club’s social media channels O’Leary said: “I’m disappointed obviously but I’m gutted for the boys. They worked their socks off and deserved something from the game.

“Defensively we were pretty solid for the whole game and going forward we were a real threat.

“We nullified their chances from open play but the boys are disappointed from the goals conceded.

“The second was from a free-kick that we never dealt with and the first was from a deflected cross.

“Take those moments out of the game and it’s a near-perfect performance and that is why it is a little bit sore for the boys.”

The boss though was keen to point out that sometimes you just have to roll with punches like that and make sure you learn again for the next time, with their next match away to divisional rivals Leatherhead in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

He said: “These are the things we need to learn from. We are not a big side and set-pieces can be a problem but if we had bigger players then we wouldn’t be as good going forward.

“As a group we need to deal with situations like their winning goal a little bit better.

“Again though, I can’t fault the lads for their work ethic and their commitment to defending for large parts without possession.

“We knew Worthing would do that, it was our game plan, and we carried out that plan really well.

“[Saturday] is just another game that the boys should relishing turning up at, putting in the performance and getting the win.

“It’ll be a tough game but one that after Worthing they will be chomping at the bit at.

“It’s about putting the result right, not the performance, just the result.”