Four-star Potters Bar Town put their foot on the gas to claim big win at Merstham

Nana Kyei scored from the penalty spot in Potters Bar Towns 4-1 win at Merstham. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A superb and clinical first-half laid the foundations for a well-deserved return to winning ways for Potters Bar Town away to Merstham.

They were 3-0 up by the break and went on to clinch a 4-1 success, their first away from home in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

It ended a run of three games without a win and lifts them up to 14th in the table.

Conditions were difficult with a blustery wind and driving rain but it was plain sailing for the Scholars in the opening 45 minutes.

They had Merstham on the back foot from the opening minutes, Ben Ward-Cochrane twice going close, the latter saved by Tyla Dickinson.

It didn’t take long for them to press home their advantage either and after robbing the Moatsiders of possession, Nana Kyei’s run into the box was halted by Dickinson.

Ken Charles did the honours from 12 yards.

The next two goals came in a group but not until the final stages of the first half.

Joe Payne got the second with his first for the club, a superb free-kick clipped up and over the wall, and after more defensive gifts Kyei won another penalty, the foul this time coming from Elliott Bolton.

Kyei took over the kicking duties, slotting home for a 3-0 lead at the break.

The home side finally showed their attacking intent in the second period and pulled one back instantly, the ball trickling over the line with Yannick Monga getting the final touch.

And they had chances to get a second, Fred Burbidge making a save at his near post to deny Calvin Epkiteta and Monga firing wide from a good position.

The Scholars keeper also made a superb stop to deny Monga again and then Calum Davies.

But with eight minutes left Potters Bar made sure of the win once and for all, breaking away to net his second of the game and third of the season.

They host league leaders Worthing at the LA Construction Stadium tomorrow night (Tuesday) in a 7.45pm kick-off.