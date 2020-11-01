Lee O’Leary left disappointed as Potters Bar Town’s performance in FA Trophy ‘never warranted anything’

Ben Ward-Cochrane scores for Potters Bar Town against Leatherhead in the FA Trophy. Picture: PETER SHORT Archant

There were no complaints from Potters Bar Town manager Lee O’Leary after his side were beaten 3-1 at Leatherhead in the FA Trophy.

Home striker Joe Leslie was the thorn in their side, scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes at Fetcham Grove before completing his hat-trick 16 minutes from time and four minutes after Ben Ward-Cochrane had pulled one back for the Scholars.

But it was yet another game where the fans never got to see the team at their best, and was in complete contrast to the late 2-1 defeat to Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Worthing at home in the week.

O’Leary said: “It was a disappointing performance to be honest. Our performance against Worthing on Tuesday night warranted more than the defeat we got.

“Today, our performance [against Leatherhead] never warranted anything.

“It was disappointing from the standards we have set and it’s tough to take.”

It means an exit from the competition at the first time of asking, something they have avoided since being beaten by Horsham in the 2016-2017 season, and also continues a run of games without putting a string of positive results together, only two wins and a draw from their six league games in October.

That is something the players need to come to grips with fast according to O’Leary, regardless of when the next game is.

The boss said: “They never did the basics right but the heart and desire and that knowhow of when it is tough you have to pull together, that wasn’t there. We were way off it.

“It got marginally better in the second half and we had a bit of momentum when Ben Ward-Cochrane scored out of nothing.

“But then we concede a goal at the near post where we didn’t close him down quick enough.

“That’s what we’re finding really tough. All the goals we conceded were avoidable.

“We’re having to work hard for every goal we score but you can pick the bones out of every one we concede.

“We are in an inconsistent run of form.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing but ultimately the lads have to take responsibility and when they go home, they have to have a good look at themselves in the mirror and stop pointing fingers.

“We’ve got to be better.”