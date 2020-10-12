Advanced search

Potters Bar Town sunk by solitary goal at Folkestone Invicta

PUBLISHED: 17:16 12 October 2020

Kieron Cathline was involved in Potters Bar Towns best chance at Folkestone Invicta. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Kieron Cathline was involved in Potters Bar Towns best chance at Folkestone Invicta. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

A solitary goal was enough to condemn Potters Bar Town to defeat in the Isthmian Premier Division.

They had gone into the game at Folkestone Invicta in good form, two 3-0 wins in the league sandwiching a narrow loss to National League South Concord Rangers.

In the end though a 54th minute goal from striker David Smith was enough to give Invicta all three points.

They could have won by more but Fred Burbridge made a superb save from a Ian Draycott penalty.

The Scholars did have chances though, especially in the latter stages.

Ben Ward-Cochrane had a shot deflected behind and Ken Charles couldn’t convert from the resulting corner.

Another chance for Ward-Cochrane was saved by keeper Tim Roberts and the best opportunity was deep in stoppage time when Kieron Cathline found Charles on the right side of the box.

However, his low shot whistled across the face of goal and inches past the post.

