Potters Bar Town end Cray Wanderers’ long unbeaten run with superb and clinical performance

Thomas Gogo got the second of the three Potters Bar Town goals against Cray Wanderers. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

This year will go down as one with many firsts and novel historical moments and Potters Bar Town can now add one of their own – after they became the first side to beat Cray Wanderers in a league match during 2020.

The Wands had stormed up the league from January, reaching second when the league was declared null and void in March.

By the time they arrived at the LA Construction Stadium on Tuesday night the run had stretched to 17 unbeaten after three wins from three so far this season.

However, the sequence was all but over after just 38 minutes as the Scholars roared into a 3-0 lead, one they would keep until the final whistle.

And it was well deserved too.

They went in front on eight minutes with Ben Ward-Cochrane cutting in from the left and firing a shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

And the lead was doubled nine minutes later thanks to a superb solo strike from Thomas Gogo, making great strides through the middle of the park and blasting it home from the edge of the box.

Ward-Cochrane completed the scoring for the evening after good work from Keagan Cole and Samson Esan.

The second period saw Cray up their game but the central-defensive pairing of Kieran Cathline and James Budden stood tall and when he was called upon Fred Burbridge was solid.

The win was the Scholars second in a row by the same score, the previous one against Cheshunt a week earlier.

It moves them up to 10th in the table after four games, four points behind leaders Bowers & Pitsea, with Cray now third.

Bar face an away trip to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday.