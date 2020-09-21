Frustrations on opening day for Potters Bar Town at Carshalton Athletic

Ryan Young had Potters Bar Towns best chance against Carshalton. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town were left frustrated as their opening game of the new Isthmian League Premier Division season ended in a 3-0 defeat at Carshalton Athletic.

It was the perfect example of a contest where the first goal would probably be decisive and so it proved as the Robins made it comfortable after taking the lead on 63 minutes.

Before that it had been anything but comfortable as both sides had chances to get their noses in front.

David Fisher shot straight at Fred Burbridge in the Bar goal while great work down the right from Ward-Cochrane also gave Ryan Young a good opportunity but it went begging.

But after more chances for both teams, the hosts took the lead at the second attempt, Omar Koroma scoring from a rebound after Burbridge had saved his first effort.

George Quarrington-Carter inadvertently turned a cross into his own net and with 90 minutes up, Jordan Cheadle made it three from the penalty spot.