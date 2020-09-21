Advanced search

Frustrations on opening day for Potters Bar Town at Carshalton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 13:15 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 21 September 2020

Ryan Young had Potters Bar Towns best chance against Carshalton. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ryan Young had Potters Bar Towns best chance against Carshalton. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town were left frustrated as their opening game of the new Isthmian League Premier Division season ended in a 3-0 defeat at Carshalton Athletic.

It was the perfect example of a contest where the first goal would probably be decisive and so it proved as the Robins made it comfortable after taking the lead on 63 minutes.

Before that it had been anything but comfortable as both sides had chances to get their noses in front.

David Fisher shot straight at Fred Burbridge in the Bar goal while great work down the right from Ward-Cochrane also gave Ryan Young a good opportunity but it went begging.

But after more chances for both teams, the hosts took the lead at the second attempt, Omar Koroma scoring from a rebound after Burbridge had saved his first effort.

George Quarrington-Carter inadvertently turned a cross into his own net and with 90 minutes up, Jordan Cheadle made it three from the penalty spot.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Frustrations on opening day for Potters Bar Town at Carshalton Athletic

Ryan Young had Potters Bar Towns best chance against Carshalton. Picture: DANNY LOO

Knebworth House extends 2020 open season into October

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Knebworth House

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre enhances water safety after patient tests positive for Legionella

A patient at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre tested positive for Legionella, prompting enhanced water safety precautions. Picture: Google Street View

Peppa Pig’s praise for Enter Shikari’s ‘great’ album

Enter Shikari album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible has been called 'great' by Peppa Pig.

Action on housing for people with disabilities urged by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Hatfield Central councillor Glyn Hayes, who uses a wheelchair, raised the motion on accessible housing. Picture: DANNY LOO