Tried and tested transfer method remains the way forward for Potters Bar Town

PUBLISHED: 10:47 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 21 July 2020

Charlie Ruff (number 16) scored his first Wingate & Finchley goal in March 2019 against Potters Bar Town. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Charlie Ruff (number 16) scored his first Wingate & Finchley goal in March 2019 against Potters Bar Town. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town will continue to adopt a careful, well-thought approach to their transfer policy – with the right player needing to fit in with both the rest of the squad and the club itself.

Attacking-midfielder Charlie Ruff became the Scholars’ fourth signing of the summer when he made the switch from Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Wingate & Finchley.

He follows Ken Charles, Anthony Mendy and Luke Tingey and the club’s technical director Adam Waller says they still have plans for more.

He said: ““We’re always looking for new signings, especially in the summer period. It’s a puzzle, you have to for the right pieces as you go along.

“Lee and I sat down and talked about where we want to take the club and also discussed the squad because we’ve had the time.

“There are certainly a few more targets, but it’s about picking the right player to fit in with our squad and obviously our budget.

“It is very important that we don’t waste money. We are very good with managing the two and we know that we want players who don’t just want to play on a Saturday.

“We want them to be involved in the club too.”

