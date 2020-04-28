Work on the pitch at Potters Bar Town progressing despite financial hardships caused by coronavirus lockdown

Potters Bar Town are still working hard despite the forced ending of the season with the pitch at the Pakex Stadium the focus of their attentions – but its not the only thing chairman Peter Waller has had to worry about.

The lack of games, crowds and custom over the clubhouse bar during the coronavirus crisis makes that problematic but they say it is essential work that needs to be carried out as the club prepare for a new season, whenever that is.

The decision to do the work though came while Waller himself, as well as son Adam, technical director at the club, were battling against coronavirus.

Waller said: “It wasn’t nice. You just go through it feeling different things.

“I had a few breathing problems and when I talked I struggled with breath.

“The doctor said they could send me to hospital but I said I didn’t want to go. She was good though because she sent me strong antibiotics. She said ‘it won’t kill the virus but it will kill anything else you may catch’.

“That did seem to perk me up after a few days of taking them.”

“We both went down with it on the same day but his lasted a little bit longer.

“I couldn’t do too much when I was ill but I did answer one or two e-mails, I had to.

“There were a couple of grants I wanted for the club. I got one and I’m waiting on the other.

“We couldn’t afford to wait so I forced myself to do that.”

In a statement to club members Waller said: “We have been working very hard to keep the club going but with no income coming in, we have a battle. If you have time and can help with grant applications, please get in touch.

“On the pitch, the annual maintenance has had to go ahead and some of the work going on includes improve poor drainage areas before reseeding.

“The new irrigation system has been tried out, and it is very impressive, with the two guns reaching the whole pitch.

“Goodbye to the eight sprinklers that had to be moved every day for the last 20 years.

“Thank you if you contributed to the funds for that project.”

Speaking to the Potters Bar Edition though he reiterated his desire for help to come from the authorities.

He said: “It’s burned some of the money but we had to do it. It’s not as much as we would have liked at this moment but I’m waiting for a Sports England grant to come.

“I’ve been arguing with everyone. It’s the end of April and very little has come through offering to help with grass pitches.

“If you haven’t got the money to work on them, and some clubs won’t, then this is the year they have to help us otherwise we won’t be able to maintain the pitch.”