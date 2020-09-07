Potters Bar Town unveil new headline sponsors for ground and shirts

There will be a new name above the door at Potters Bar Town after they unveiled new sponsors.

The Isthmian League Premier Division side’s Parkfield ground will now be known as the LA Construction Stadium with the building firm also sponsoring the team’s shirts and tracksuits.

The move ends a 13-year association with Pakex and Matt Russell who were unable to continue their support this year, although they will help with the annual beer and music festival at the club, scheduled to return in 2021.

Chairman Peter Waller said: “In the current climate companies can often be excused for cutting back on this sort of activity but LA Construction have long been at the forefront in supporting sport and community events.”

“Without this level of support from business and local people, clubs at this level will always struggle to survive.

“We are proud of our achievements at this level of football and we are proud to have the support of a company such as LA Construction which will enable us to maintain our standards and move on to even better things.”

LA Construction’s owner, Scott de la Fuente, himself a former player with Cheshunt and who still turns out occasionally for Brookmans Park in the Herts Ad Sunday League, first got involved last year with the club’s ambitious plans piquing his interest.

He said: “We are very proud to sponsor Potters Bar Town.

“This fulfils our desire to show our support for a successful and developing community-based club, one of the leading sports clubs in Potters Bar.”