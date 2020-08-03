Advanced search

Potters Bar Town hoping season ticket deal proves attractive to fans as two more join club

PUBLISHED: 09:33 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 03 August 2020

Potters Bar Town are excited about their season-ticket offer ahead of the new non-league season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town hope to take advantage of the lack of crowds at Premier League and Football League fixtures – and the announcement of an eye-raising season ticket deal may just do that.

The Scholars have been known for their attractive offers to watch football at the Pakex Stadium and they have come up with another that will only cost £30.

That price will give you access to all Isthmian League Premier Division home games, set for 23 games and with a planned start date of September 19, and is well over £100 cheaper than other clubs in the division.

You will also get a club membership as part of the deal.

Chairman Peter Waller said: “[Hopefully] the community of Potters Bar may wish to support us as all sports clubs need income at these times.

“Access to the Premier Division and Football League is likely to be restricted all season I believe so we can offer them their football and keep the club going.

“It is important, for the club finances too, that we renew and add as many season-ticket holders as we can.

“Some of you will be wary, which I personally understand, but the ground will be subject to all COVID-19 regulations when we do start and there will be plenty of space to self distance.”

Online transactions are preferred and can be made by going to https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/pottersbartownfc/news/potters-bar-town-fc-free-season-ticket-for-202021-season-2554883.html and following the link within.

The Scholars had a memorable season last time out, with the FA Cup run and thrilling matches with Barnet, the one at home in front of a record crowd of 2,011, the stand-out moment.

But this year is shaping up nicely with manager Lee O’Leary putting together an impressive looking squad.

Already signed are Tony Mendy, Luke Tingey, Charlie Ruff and Ken Charles and to that he has now added Joe Payne and Nathan Livings.

Payne, 21, a left-back by trade who can also play in midfield, has experience of the Football League having made a couple of appearances for Barnet.

Like Charles he makes the switch from divisional rivals Enfield Town and 28-year-old Livings, an attacking midfielder, has also arrived from the Donkey Lane club.

