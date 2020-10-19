Battling point against Lewes proves Scholars are on the up according to Luke Tingey

Former St Albans City defender Luke Tingey joined Potters Bar Town in the summer.

Luke Tingey says the good times could be just around the corner for the ever-improving Potters Bar Town.

The defender, signed from Hendon in the summer by old team-mate and now manager Lee O’Leary, was one of the stars of the show as the Scholars played over 90 minutes with a man short and yet still managed to scramble a 1-1 draw at home to Lewes in the Isthmian Premier Division.

It was a point that took their record over the last four league games to two wins and a draw and according to Tingey shows that the young squad are growing fast into their surroundings.

He said: “Going down to 10 so early, it was always going to be tough.

“But the boys did well and we probably deserved the win as we had the chances.

“It was a lot better than last week [a 1-0 defeat to Folkestone Invicta] but we need to continue to bounce back.

“This is a good point.

“We are getting better each week. We defended well last week but gave the ball away quite a lot.

“Today we were patient and took the main chance we had and could have had more as well.”

Callum Ellesley was the man to see red in the fifth minute after a foul that halted a break down the Lewes right.

Bar were still reshuffling their pack when Bouwe Bosma headed home the resulting free-kick but the only change from management was to drop skipper Keagan Cole into the back three and keep persevering with the two up top, Ben Ward-Cochrane and Ken Charles.

That trust in their attacking prowess paid off with a far better second-half and a deserved equaliser from Charles with 10 minutes to go.

And in a strange perverse way, Tingey felt the way the match panned out after the dismissal may have actually helped the Scholars.

He said: “The way they played, they sat back with a five and almost let us have the ball.

“That’s exactly how we want to play. Keep it for as long as we can and create the chances.

“We did that for the rest of the game.

“After we conceded right after the red card I thought it was all us.

“I didn’t see it too clearly. I think he got the ball but it is high and you don’t want to give the referee a decision to make like that so early.”